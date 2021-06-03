A bill seeking to lift Colorado's ban on local governments passing stricter gun laws than the state's is on its way to Gov. Jared Polis' desk after clearing the House and re-passing the Senate on Thursday.

The third reading vote on Senate Bill 256 in the House came with no debate on the bill after Republican lawmakers on Tuesday spent some three hours raising objections and running amendments to the bill. All but one of those changes were rejected by the House’s Democratic majority.

That majority on Thursday went on to pass the bill, one of three introduced in the aftermath of the March mass shooting in Boulder, on the strength of their own votes. No Republicans supported the measure and one Democratic lawmaker, Rep. Don Valdez of La Jara, crossed the aisle to vote with his GOP colleagues against the bill.

The legislation then went back to the Senate, where lawmakers concurred with an amendment added by the House before voting on party lines to repass the bill and send it to Polis' desk.