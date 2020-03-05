An anti-drug bill that sailed unanimously through the state Senate got bottled up in the House Judiciary Committee this week.
Senate Bill 16 would have required parental notification if a school employee is caught providing marijuana or alcohol to a student.
The legislation aimed to build on a bipartisan law passed in 2018 that requires districts to notify parents when a school employee is charged with certain felonies, especially sex crimes. This year's bill was sponsored by Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, with Sens. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, and Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale.
That hangup on expanding it was about when the notification happens: The bill would have required notification when a person is charged, not after the person is tried in court.
"This kind of flips the Sixth Amendment on its head," Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, a deputy district attorney in Eagle County, said of the constitutional provision of "innocent until proven guilty."
"You're basically guilty until you're proven innocent."
Roberts said he had the same concern about the bill two years ago.
"When it's a teacher, probably, it has irreversible consequences on that teacher's career," he said, noting later that some charges could even be misdemeanor.
Soper said in small towns, local media and "gossip mills" are going to disseminate the information, regardless. Parents should be able to rely on credible, vetted information from their school district, even if it's "just a quick, blanket statement," instead, he said.
Rep. Hugh McKean, R-Loveland, who sits on the committee, said, "Nothing official leaves a lot to the imagination. This fills a gap that's needed."
Luke Ragland of the charter school advocacy organization Ready Colorado spoke in favor of the bill, saying districts risked failure of trust from parents when they fail to notify them about such matters related to school employees.
"Nearly all school employees are role models for our kids and people I love championing," he told the committee. "I would say there have been a few examples where notification has fallen through the cracks."
He cited specific examples of teachers providing pot and alcohol, calling them rare but real.
Rep. Adrienne Benavidez, D-Commerce City, said nothing in existing law bars school districts from notifying parents now.
"I think this is a different kind of charge than some of the felony charges, and because it has misdemeanors mixed in," she said, noting the potential for kids to lie about where they received pot or alcohol.
The bill's death was clunky, the way it went down. The vote on the bill was a 4-4 tie, with Democratic committee chair Mike Weissman of Aurora in support. Weissman then voted with fellow Democrats Roberts, Benavidez and Reps. Leslie Herod of Denver and Kerry Tipper of Lakewood to postpone any further action on Soper's bill "indefinitely."
In a press release from the House Republican Caucus Wednesday, Soper called the defeat of his bill "absurd."
“It is wrong for parents. It is wrong for teachers. It is wrong for students," he stated. "This vote is nothing more than a partisan vendetta, and families suffer for it.”
