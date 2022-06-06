President Joe Biden has nominated Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor as U.S. Marshal for Colorado, the White House announced in a news release on Monday.
The U.S. Marshals Service serves as the enforcement arm of the federal courts.
Taylor has been serving as sheriff of Pueblo County since 2007. He previously served as an investigator for the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Pueblo. A veteran of the United States Navy, Kirk was a patrolman for the Alamosa Police Department from 1987 to 1992.
In a joint statement, U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet welcomed the nomination, noting they recommended Taylor for the post, which will require the U.S. Senate's confirmation.
“Sheriff Taylor has served Pueblo County with integrity and a commitment to justice,” Hickenlooper said. “We’re glad President Biden has selected him to be the U.S. Marshal for Colorado.”
Bennet echoed the sentiment: “Sheriff Kirk Taylor has diligently served Colorado for over 35 years to help keep our communities safe. I’m confident that he will continue to pursue justice as a U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado. I look forward to supporting his nomination throughout the confirmation process.”
Taylor has a law degree from the University of Colorado School of Law.
