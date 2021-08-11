Colorado Rep. Tom Sullivan, D-Aurora, left, reacts after getting one of the pens used by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, right, to sign a bill to allow Colorado to become the 15th state to adopt a "red flag" law allowing firearms to be taken from people who pose a danger, during a ceremony in the state Capitol on April 12, 2019. Most bills that Polis signed at high-profile ceremonies like this got lots of media attention, but hundreds of others didn't.