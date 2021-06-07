The 2021 General Assembly is either one or two days away from adjourning. While legislative leaders would like to be done Tuesday, House Republicans' filibusters and other delaying tactics could keep lawmakers on the clock until Wednesday.
By law, the legislature has to adjourn no later than midnight on Saturday, the 120th day.
So what's keeping lawmakers at work? Many of the same major bills that have been waiting for final resolution for the past several weeks. Those include bills on climate change, taxes, criminal justice, law enforcement accountability, conservation easements and stimulus bills, both for state dollars and federal money from the American Rescue Plan.
As of Monday morning, there were still 123 bills out of a total of 623 awaiting final action. Not every bill will make it to the finish line; usually there's a few that fail to get final action and die on the calendar.
The House has the lion's share of bills awaiting action, at 92.
They include final votes on:
• Senate Bill 87, a bill to grant farmworkers collective bargaining rights.
• A handful of bills that will start the process for spending some $3.8 billion of federal stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan. Most of the bills set up state accounts for depositing those dollars; lawmakers are expected to participate in interim committees throughout the summer and fall to figure out how to spend those dollars, which under US Treasury guidelines have to be spent by 2025. Some of the spending bills are expected in the 2022 session.
• Senate Bill 175, the prescription drug affordability review board. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, the bill would make it illegal to buy a prescription drug at a cost that exceeds the price cap established by the new five-member Prescription Drug Affordability Review Board. The state board, to be appointed by the governor no later than Oct. 1 and confirmed by the state Senate, would set an upper payment limit for a dozen prescription drugs per year for three years, for a total of 36 drugs.
• Two major tax bills, House Bills 1311 and 1312, are both awaiting a decision from the House on Senate amendments. HB 1311 would allow low-income families to claim higher earned income tax credits and fund a child tax credit. The bill would be paid for with a limit on tax deductions for earners with incomes above $400,000 per year and changes to capital gains. HB 1312 would increase the amount of business personal property exemptions, paid for with tax changes to a variety of industries, including insurance.
What died on the vine Monday: Senate Bill 273, the pre-trial reform bill to ban law enforcement from arresting alleged perpetrators solely for crimes rising up to the level of misdemeanor. The House Finance Committee put an end to the bill with two Democrats voting to postpone it along with committee Republicans.
What's slowing down the House: continued efforts to filibuster bills, including reading at length, by House Republicans. That will make the difference between a Tuesday adjournment and Wednesday.
House Minority Leader Hugh McKean told Colorado Politics the last couple of weeks have been chaotic. There's been so much pressure on the schedule, including that which was added by his own caucus a month ago.
"It's been a lot of busy-ness and work to make common-sense decisions the norm, although that didn't always happen," McKean said.
House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar of Pueblo described it a little differently. She called it productive and important, with once-in-a-generation opportunities to get things done for the people of Colorado.
As to the other caucus, "they always tell us they have their voice, but the part that frustrates me is the delay tactics, rather than trying to get the work done for Colorado."
The Senate has far fewer bills on its plate — just 30 — and they are making quick work of their agenda.
Already passed on Monday, the final bill introduced in the 2021 session, Senate Bill 293, a two-year property tax relief bill that critics say is an end run around a November ballot measure that also seeks to reduce property taxes, but on a permanent basis. That bill is now on the House's agenda.
The Senate also wrapped up work on a bill to limit the use of the sedative ketamine in law enforcement actions. Elijah McClain of Aurora, who weighed 143 pounds, was administered 500 mg of the drug, about the dosage one would use on someone 200 pounds or more. House Bill 1251 needed a conference committee to work out differences between the House and Senate version. Both chambers adopted the committee's recommendation and the bill now heads to the governor.
A Senate committee failed to approve a legislatively referred measure to the November 2022 ballot that would have expanded the homestead exemption for Gold Star spouses. House Concurrent Resolution 1002 won unanimous approval in the House but got no love from the Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee, which postponed the bill indefinitely on a 3-2 party-line vote.
What's still on the Senate's agenda:
• House Bill 1250, the so-called "son of 217," the 2020 bill on law enforcement accountability, is awaiting a final vote from the Senate. It will have to head back to the House for review of amendments, if and when passed by the Senate.
Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert of Douglas County saw the last month of the session from the perspective of the interchange between the two chambers, and how far left and how often the majority went, he said, to the far left.
What was satisfying, Holbert said, was how much of a roadblock the House Republicans put up, which messed up the calendar. The bright side was that the roadblock resulted in Senate Democrats being willing to negotiate, and more importantly, willing to make changes.
"Did we get everything we wanted? No, they can drive a bus over us anytime they want to," he said.
The session has been immensely impactful for Coloradans, said Senate President Leroy Garcia of Pueblo, despite the challenges of the past year, from the pandemic-shortened session to the special session to how this session has progressed. "We've been able to accomplish a lot of great things," and the Senate has operated in a way that has been very senatorial, working with the other party and able to focus on top priorities, he said.
The logjam in the House does have an impact, "but we're all here to do the work and if it means we have to be here longer and work later hours, so be it. We're being as efficient as we can and to be focused on making sure the personalities and politics are out of the meaningful conversations that have to happen."
Last but not least: the infamous annual rubber band ball drop, which will take place when the Senate is more or less wrapped up with its work and waiting on the House to wrap up its work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.