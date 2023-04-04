Since the Supreme Court overturned federal abortion rights last year, Colorado has emerged as a national leader for abortion access. But not all Coloradans are on board with the state's new status.

Around 200 people gathered outside of the state Capitol Tuesday morning, protesting a trio of bills passed by the state legislature to bolster abortion rights and access. The Senate voted to advance the last of those bills during the rally, sending them to Gov. Jared Polis for final consideration.

"It's going to be some dark days ahead," said Jeff Hunt, director of the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University, during the rally. "We will not give up. We will not go quietly. We know what's right."

If signed into law, Senate Bill 188 would protect abortion patients and providers in Colorado from penalties from other states. Senate Bill 189 would expand health insurance coverage for abortion, particularly among carriers that serve large employers. Finally, Senate Bill 190 would prohibit what the measure's supporters call deceptive advertising and the use of abortion "reversal" pills in crisis pregnancy centers.

Most of the group's objection to the bills centered around religious arguments that abortion "violates the sanctity of life." The rally included multiple prayer sessions and featured representatives from the Colorado Catholic Conference, Save the Storks ministry and faith-based crisis pregnancy centers.

All three bills easily passed the Senate and House with near unanimous support from the Democratic majority, and unanimous opposition from Republicans.

As the bills now only need Polis' signature to become law, protesters pleaded with the governor to veto the legislation. Multiple people spoke of Polis' rumored aspiration to run for president, saying they would not vote for him if he signs the measures. The group Colorado for Life also handed out flyers with information on how to sign an online petition asking Polis to veto the bills.

"This is a bill that could cost him the election," said Tamra Axworthy, CEO of the ACPC Life Services and Women's Clinic in Pueblo. "We want him to know that we are here, we are listening. ... It's time to listen to what we have to say."

Since the trio of bills was first introduced, Democratic bill sponsors have said Polis supports them. Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, said sponsors worked closely with the governor's office on the legislation and "look forward to seeing this package, all of the bills in this package, being signed into law."

Democrats maintain that most Coloradans want abortion protections. In 2014, 59% of Colorado adults supported abortion in all or most cases, according to Pew Research Center, and the state's pro-abortion, Democratic population has only skyrocketed in the years since, transforming Colorado from an ideologically swing state to solidly blue.

Last year, Polis and Democratic state lawmakers enshrined abortion as a fundamental right in Colorado with the Reproductive Health Equity Act. Seven months later, Colorado voters overwhelmingly re-elected Polis and increased the Democrats' control of the state legislature to near historic levels.

“Colorado Democrats will always defend reproductive freedom, and I’m proud of the important progress we’ve made to protect those seeking or performing legal, reproductive health care,” said Rep. Meg Froelich, D-Englewood, sponsor of SB 188, in a statement on the advancement of the abortion bills. “In Colorado, we trust you to make your own medical decisions.”

Tuesday's rally was held on the first anniversary of the Reproductive Health Equity Act being signed into law.

While prior anti-abortion demonstrations at the Capitol have drawn several thousands of attendees, the crowd at Tuesday's rally peaked at just over 200. Though, the low turnout could be blamed on the harsh weather, including heavy snowfall and temperatures below 30 degrees.

The rally organizers said they expect a much bigger turnout next year, announcing they are partnering with March for Life to plan the "largest ever" anti-abortion rally in Colorado.

Tuesday's rally also featured some big names, with more than a dozen state lawmakers coming out to briefly address the crowd. The lawmakers, all Republicans and most from the House, included Sen. Mark Baisley and Reps. Stephanie Luck, Brandi Bradley, Scott Bottoms, Ken DeGraaf, Ron Weinberg, Anthony Hartsook and Matt Soper.

"They want to make Colorado an abortion island," said Rep. Richard Holtorf, R-Akron, during the rally. "I'm not going to call them Godless heathens, but some of them are. ... This is terrible and insidious. You need to fight for this."

Colorado is already largely considered a hub for abortion access. In January, 750 people traveled to Colorado Planned Parenthoods from out of state for abortion care — compared to only 1,500 people during the entirety of 2021, according to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.

Since the Supreme Court overturned federal abortion rights in June, 14 states have passed laws banning or limiting abortion, with many more currently trying to enact blocked bans. States including Texas, Idaho and Oklahoma have passed "bounty hunter" laws, incentivizing citizens to sue anyone who has helped a person get an abortion.

Pro-abortion lawmakers said Colorado now plays a "vital role" in helping women across the country access abortion care, calling the state "the last line of defense."

"I don’t care what other states are doing in their race to the bottom. In Colorado, we’ve got your back," said Gonzales, Senate sponsor of SB 188, on the trio of bills when introduced. "We know what kind of care our communities need and that freedom must be protected."

Polis is expected to consider the three bills in the coming days.