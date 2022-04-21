In this file photo, part time Lyft driver Brittany Cameron sits on the hood of her own vehicle, which she uses to give rides, and which is adorned with Lyft's trademark pink mustache, in downtown Denver. Lyft is a transportation network company whose mobile-phone application facilitates peer-to-peer ride sharing by enabling passengers who need a ride to request one from drivers who have a car. Internet companies like Lyft that connect riders to drivers with a few taps on a cellphone app will be regulated in Colorado with legislation soon to become law, putting the state at the forefront of a push to try to legitimize the flourishing tech startups.