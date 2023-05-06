Coloradans age 21 and up could soon earn a high school diploma in person for free, if a bill passed by the Colorado legislature becomes law.

Senate Bill 3 seeks to create the Colorado Adult High School Pilot Program, providing a free high school education and free industry certificates or college credits to hundreds of residents. The bill would also require the high school to provide free on-site child care and transportation assistance for students.

The bill cleared the House on Saturday, following the Senate's passage last month. It will next go back to the Senate to approve a minor change, and then to the governor for final consideration.

Bill sponsor Sen. Janet Buckner, D-Aurora, said the school would help some of more than 300,000 adults in Colorado who do not have a high school diploma to unlock better opportunities. Those diploma-less Coloradans are more than twice as likely to live in poverty and eight times as likely to be incarcerated compared to their counterparts who graduated high school.

"In my own community of Aurora, we have approximately 30,000 individuals without a high school diploma over the age of 25," Buckner said. "Together, we can do something to help all of these individuals and give them the tools they need to succeed."

Under the bill, the Colorado Department of Education would select a community-based nonprofit organization to operate the high school, including providing the facility, funding and educational courses. The state would give $5 million to help fund the program through 2027.

The school would enroll up to 400 students at a time, offering adult-specific classes in addition to normal curriculum, such as life coaching, tax support and financial literacy. The location of the school would be determined by the state and the school’s hours of operation would depend on the needs of the majority of students.

The House passed the bipartisan bill in a 55-10 vote. Senators voted 32-3. Of the lawmakers who voted against the bill, 12 are Republican and one is a Democrat: Sen. Rachel Zenzinger of Arvada.

Rep. Richard Holtorf, the only opponent to explain his vote on the floor, said he is concerned the program is being created to target Aurora and Colorado Springs, the cities represented by the bill's four sponsors. As the program is limited to 400 students, Holtorf said he doesn't think students throughout the state will have fair access.

"It's not okay for state funds to just target two areas. They need to be distributed throughout the state so the benefit to Colorado is the entire state," Holtorf, R-Akron, said. "I represent northeast Colorado and I want my people to be able to participate."

Bill sponsors said the location of the high school has not yet been decided and, as it is a pilot program, it could be expanded throughout the state if it goes well.

The high school created by the bill would be the first of its kind in Colorado, as the current state statute does not allow for in-person high schools for adults, Buckner said. This forces Coloradans over the age of 21 to turn to online-only courses.

The bill was praised by members of both parties for its potential to bolster Colorado’s workforce by providing industry credentials and college credits in addition to a high school diploma. This comes as Colorado continues to struggle through a talent shortage, with the state having two job openings for every available worker, according to The Denver Gazette.

Multiple Republicans also touted the bill for expanding opportunities for people entering the military.

"When enlistments are quite competitive ... a GED is not sufficient," said bill sponsor Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs. "This makes a world of difference between being able to have a career as an enlisted person in the military and not."

The bill will be sent to Gov. Jared Polis in the coming days. If signed, the state would have until January to contract with the chosen nonprofit to operate the high school.