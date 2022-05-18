In every session, some lawmakers excel in pursuing legislation, while others struggle, and this year is no different.
To figure out the most and least successful lawmakers of the 2022 legislative session, Colorado Politics looked at the bills they prime-sponsored and ranked the number of bills passed, percentage of bills passed and percentage of bills with bipartisan sponsorship.
As expected, Democrats scored big, topping both lists for most legislation passed. However, Republicans swept the bipartisanship category and a few made it out of the session with impressive batting averages. Also notably, multiple members who are running for Congress had the worst records, with one failing to pass a single bill.
On average, each of the 100 lawmakers sponsored around 21 bills this year. The House and Senate approved approximately 85% of each legislator's bills, and 63% received bipartisan sponsorship.
Here’s how the top and bottom legislators stack up:
Most bills passed by number:
Not surprisingly, the top six are all members of the Joint Budget Committee, whose responsibilities include the annual budget package, supplemental funding and about two dozen "orbital" bills to balance the budget. The only Republican on this list, Sen. Bob Rankin, passed the most bills of his party by 13.
First: Rep. Julie McCluskie, D-Dillion — 67 bills
Second: Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City — 58 bills
Third: Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver — 51 bills
Fourth: Sen. Rachel Zenzinger, D-Arvada — 49 bills
Fifth (tie): Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, and Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver — 44 bills
Least bills passed by number:
This group includes three House representatives who are all running for Congress: Ron Hanks, Dave Williams and Yadira Caraveo. Besides Caraveo, all of the legislators on this list are Republicans.
First and second (tie): Rep. Stephanie Luck, R-Penrose, and Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City — 0 bills
Third and fourth (tie): Rep. Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs, and Rep. Tim Geitner, R-Falcon — 3 bills
Fifth (tie): Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction; Rep. Shane Sandridge, R-Colorado Springs; Rep. Mark Baisley, R-Roxborough Park; Rep. Rod Bockenfeld, R-Watkins; and Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton — 4 bills
Most bills passed by percentage:
Party leaders dominated this category, including Senate President Steve Fenberg, Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno, House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar and Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert. Holbert was the only Republican to get all of his bills passed this session.
First: Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City — 100% of 58 introduced bills
Second: Rep. Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo — 100% of 22 bills
Third: Sen. Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder — 100% of 21 bills
Fourth and fifth (tie): Sen. Chris Holbert, R-Douglas County, and Rep. Tony Exum Sr., D-Colorado Springs — 100% of 15 bills
Honorable mentions: Rep. Mandy Lindsay, D-Aurora (100% of 12); Rep. Chris Kennedy, D-Lakewood (100% of 11); Rep. Tracey Bernett, D-Longmont (100% of 9); Rep. Emily Sirota, D-Denver (100% of 9); and Rep. Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora (100% of 8)
Least bills passed by percentage:
As expected, the minority party swept this category. This session, Republicans held only 39 seats of Colorado’s 100-member legislature, making it difficult to advance the party's legislative agenda.
First and second (tie): Rep. Stephanie Luck, R-Penrose, and Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City — 0% of 4 introduced bills
Third and fourth (tie): Rep. Dave Williams, R-Colorado Springs, and Rep. Tim Geitner, R-Falcon — 43% of 7 bills
Fifth: Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction — 44% of 9 bills
Most bipartisan sponsorship by percentage:
Republicans also exclusively comprise this list, as the minority party is often forced to work across the aisle to get bills passed. First-place Sen. Don Coram, who is running for Congress, has a long history of bipartisan legislative success, topping this list the last two years in a row.
First: Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose — 100% of 27 introduced bills
Second: Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose — 100% of 22 bills
Third: Sen. Chris Holbert, R-Douglas County — 100% of 15 bills
Fourth: Sen. Kevin Priola, R-Henderson — 97% of 39 bills
Fifth: Sen. Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa — 97% of 30 bills
Least bipartisan sponsorship by percentage:
This is the most evenly party split category of the lot, with some Democrats and Republicans alike unwilling to partner with the opposing party. First, second and third on this list were all also featured on the list for least bills passed by number.
First: Rep. Yadira Caraveo, D-Thornton — 0% of 6 introduced bills
Second and third (tie): Rep. Stephanie Luck, R-Penrose, and Rep. Ron Hanks, R-Cañon City — 0% of 4 bills
Fourth: Rep. Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver — 11% of 19 bills
Fifth: Rep. Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora — 13% of 8 bills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.