All attempts to put housing under state control — a key provision of Gov. Jared Polis' proposal — are being dropped, according to a draft amendment obtained by Colorado Politics.

The 39-page strike-below amendment is on deck for Wednesday's Senate Appropriations Committee, and it puts the Department of Local Affairs back into its role as a resource and partner to local governments, instead of making it a regulatory agency.

Those were two of the biggest issues that pitted local governments against the Polis administration.

Senate Bill 213 had been scheduled three times in the past week for the Senate Appropriations Committee, but it was pulled off the calendar twice because of expected opposition from the committee's chair and vice-chair.

Colorado farmers will soon be guaranteed access to the resources needed to repair their own agricultural equipment, as the state on Tuesday became the first in the nation to sign a farmer's right to repair bill.

Modern agricultural equipment often runs on advanced computer software, and, currently, some manufacturers prohibit access to these systems or do not provide information on how they work. House Bill 1011 requires manufacturers to sell tools, parts and digital access to farmers and independent repair shops to diagnose and fix problems with equipment.

The bill, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law on Tuesday, is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston disagreed over how Denver can combat climate change and fix it's maligned permitting department during one of the first mayoral forums of the runoff season on Monday evening.

They were not allowed rebuttals but managed to set themselves apart early — something experts told the Denver Gazette they'd need to do after running in a field of 17 candidates early in the process.

The forum was held at CU Denver and hosted by the Denver Foundation and Denver's local CBS affiliate.

Colorado's congressional delegation on Tuesday greeted President Joe Biden's official announcement that he's running for reelection along predictable partisan lines.

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper echoed Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' call to "finish this job" in an early morning tweet that reposted the freshly minted candidates' three-minute campaign video and praised major legislation signed by the president.

"Under (Biden's) leadership, we've made historic investments in our nation's aging infrastructure, spurred clean energy innovation, and brought manufacturing jobs back to America. But this is only the beginning — let's finish the job!" tweeted Hickenlooper, who sought the 2020 Democratic nomination, along with Biden, before withdrawing to run for Senate.

Across the aisle, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Silt Republican who endorsed former President Donald Trump's bid for a second term last month, tweeted that Biden announced his run "despite a historical disaster of a first term."

Chief Justice John Roberts has declined a request from the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify at a hearing next week on ethical standards at the court, instead providing the panel with a statement of ethics reaffirmed by the court's nine justices.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., invited Roberts' testimony last week, saying that there had been a “steady stream of revelations” regarding Supreme Court justices “falling short of ethical standards expected of other federal judges.”

The invitation came after news reports that detailed a close relationship between Justice Clarence Thomas and a conservative donor from Texas. The donor, Dallas billionaire Harlan Crow, had purchased three properties belonging to Thomas and his family in a transaction worth more than $100,000 that Thomas never reported, according to the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica.