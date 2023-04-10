Today is April 10, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

Hundreds of thousands of Colorado voters biennially are asked to decide whether district court judges where they live should remain on the bench.

But the state’s 22 judicial district performance commissions that evaluate those judges — and whose reviews voters frequently rely on to make that decision — are missing a key piece of information: Whether the judge is actually any good at judging.

Each 10-member commission determines, and then tells voters, whether a judge “meets performance standards” or not. The commissions more directly told voters whether to “retain” or “not retain” a judge, but that changed in 2018 to the current verbiage.

The state defines performance standards as including integrity, legal knowledge, communication skills, temperament, administrative performance, and service to the legal profession and the public.

In virtually every instance, judicial performance commissions have unanimously recommended to voters that a judge be retained or had met those performance standards, frequently offering glowing accolades for their decision.

A six-month Denver Gazette investigation uncovered a critical flaw in the judicial evaluation process: The commissions make voter recommendations without ever having considered a judge’s full appellate record — the frequency a judge’s decisions are reversed on appeal and why, which some say is at the very core of assessing their legal knowledge.

Heavy snowfall descended on Berthoud Pass in March as Brian Domonkos explained how scientists quantify the bountiful snowpack in some areas on the Colorado River Basin that could fend off federal emergency water measures — at least, for now.

The work depends heavily on SNOTEL (snow telemetry) sites — scientific outposts in the wild — collecting key data points that pile up like the snowflakes and help tell a critical story each season, said Domonkos, a Colorado snow survey supervisor with the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

After trekking to the SNOTEL site on skis amid snow-laden evergreens, Domonkos described the numerous sensors at work, including a scale weighing the snow, sound waves measuring snow depth, sensors taking the temperature of different layers of snow and a gauge capturing all precipitation.

While satellite imagery can provide some snowpack data, SNOTEL sites provide some of the highest-quality numbers on how much water cities, farmers and recreationists can expect in the spring and summer. It's key information collected across 900 SNOTEL sites in the West where about up to 80% of the water comes from mountain snowmelt, Domonkos said.

Mischa Smith, the newly elected chair of the El Paso County Democratic Party, brings plenty of campaign experience to the position in a county whose electorate hasn't been voting for Republicans in the same dominant numbers as it did for decades.

The 32-year-old, who grew up in the Security/Widefield area south of Colorado Springs, got her start in politics as a "super volunteer" for Barack Obama's campaign in 2008, when she says she knocked on more than 1,000 doors. Smith was an intern on the 2012 Obama campaign and then worked as an organizer for Hillary Clinton in 2016. In 2018, she traveled the country as part of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg's advance team.

Smith returned to Colorado in 2020 to work on Democratic U.S. Senate nominee John Hickenlooper's campaign as deputy political director, and after he took office, she worked as the senator's state scheduler and as outreach manager for his El Paso County office.

After Smith ran for the open House District 17 seat last year — she lost the primary to Regina English, who went on to win election in November — she says she decided to run for county party leadership and was elected to a two-year term as chair.

A little town in northwest Colorado continues to dream big about a whitewater park — the "cornerstone" of a destination to proclaim a new economic destiny.

That's how Melanie Kilpatrick describes the Yampa River Corridor Project's significance to Craig and Moffat County. For three years, Kilpatrick has been managing the project on behalf of the town.

"We're facing a transition away from a coal-focused economy," she said. "This gives us a huge opportunity to diversify and expand our economy with more of a recreation focus."

The project recently gained a $600,000 boost from lottery-funded Great Outdoors Colorado. Kilpatrick said the money would help realize some of the land-based features under the project's plan, including trails, parking areas, picnic shelters and bathrooms.

The aim is to create a gathering place less than 2 miles from Craig's business center. Families might come to watch rafts navigate through the Yampa River corridor in the early season and smaller crafts, such as stand-up paddleboards, later in the summer. A rock-made diversion structure will form the attraction for boaters as well as a passage for fish.

Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.