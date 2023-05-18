Today is May 18, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

In his effort to win the Colorado Springs mayor's seat in Tuesday's runoff election, entrepreneur Yemi Mobolade had to overcome a blank political resume and grab voters on both sides of the aisle, as well as somewhere in between, to earn their support and drive them to the ballot box.

The political newcomer and Nigerian immigrant earned 57.5% of the 124,223 votes counted, according to final unofficial results from the City Clerk's Office, updated Wednesday just before 2 p.m. That earned him a decisive victory over opponent Wayne Williams, a longtime and familiar face in local and state politics, who grabbed 42.5% of the vote.

Campaign staff and local politicos weighed in on the five factors that influenced the Tuesday win by Mobolade, who will be Colorado Springs' first elected Black mayor.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said Wednesday that news accounts detailing what happened when a process server attempted to serve divorce papers on her husband Jayson were inaccurate.

The Rifle Republican confirmed Tuesday that she filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 18 years, calling the decision "truly about irreconcilable differences" and adding that she wasn't going to discuss the matter further.

The next day, however, Boebert took to Twitter to refute what she characterized as "a complete lie" and "slanderous stories" in news reports about the process server's interaction with her husband, which were based on a sworn affidavit filed by Mike Estep, the process server hired by Boebert's Grand Junction-based divorce attorney.

"I have always spoken highly of my marriage. I believe in marriage. I believe in the power our words hold," Boebert said in a lengthy post on the social media site.

The 19-year-old Jefferson County Republican who drew national attention when he co-chaired the Trump campaign's county office at age 12 has been named to the Republican National Committee panel tasked with helping the GOP win the youth vote.

Weston Imer, who managed his mother Laurel Imer's unsuccessful congressional campaign last year, recently joined the RNC's new Youth Advisory Council, which is intended to help guide the party's communications, social media and field strategies ahead of the 2024 elections.

Imer, currently an intern and project manager for the Colorado Republican Party, told Colorado Politics he was appointed to the council by Randy Corporon, one of Colorado's two elected RNC members.

Chaired by U.S. Reps. Mike Lawler of New York and Kat Cammack of Florida, the council will include legislators, candidates, campaign operatives, communications strategists and other Republicans belonging to the millennial and Gen Z cohorts, or those younger than their early 40s.

Denver hit a new milestone Wednesday in the humanitarian crisis that now has seen more than 10,000 immigrants come to Denver over the past five months.

On Wednesday — with 162 new arrivals — Denver has now served 10,062 immigrants from Central and South America.

“Denver is a welcoming city and I am grateful to all our partners and city employees who have worked tirelessly to serve over 10,000 people who have come to us for refuge,” said Mayor Michael B. Hancock.

Hancock added, “However, Denver’s resources are not bottomless, and we continue to call on the federal government to send aid to cities across the country that are unfairly bearing the financial burden of this humanitarian crisis.”

An optimistic President Joe Biden declared Wednesday he is confident the U.S. will avoid an unprecedented and potentially catastrophic debt default, saying talks with congressional Republicans have been productive. He left for a G-7 summit in Japan but planned to return by the weekend in hopes of approving a solid agreement.

Biden's upbeat remarks came as a select group of negotiators began meeting to try and hammer out the final contours of a budget spending deal to unlock a path for raising the debt limit as soon June 1. That is when the Treasury Department says the U.S. could begin defaulting on its obligations and trigger financial chaos.

“I’m confident that we’ll get the agreement on the budget and America will not default,” Biden said from the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Later Wednesday evening, negotiations resumed behind closed doors at the Capitol.