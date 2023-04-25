Today is April 25, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

A federal judge has fewer than five days to decide whether to expand his narrow order blocking a new Colorado law against "abortion reversal" treatment, with the state insisting on Monday that an Englewood-based clinic will not face any near-term consequences from continuing with the disputed practice.

U.S. District Court Judge Daniel D. Domenico heard from representatives of the Colorado Attorney General's Office, the state's medical and nursing boards, and Bella Health and Wellness, a faith-based clinic that is seeking long-term relief from legislation deeming its abortion reversal treatment unprofessional conduct.

But Domenico repeatedly referenced the government's assurance that it will not take action against Bella Health until three regulatory boards decide sometime this fall whether to follow through on the legislature's directive or, in their professional judgment, deem abortion reversal medication acceptable after all.

While Domenico will issue a written order sometime this week, he appeared receptive to putting the litigation on pause until the rulemaking process concludes, when the parties will know with certainty whether abortion reversal treatment carries professional sanctions for medical providers.

After more than a year of trying, Colorado Democrats passed a bill Monday to restrict police from lying to minors during interrogations.

If signed into law by the governor, House Bill 1042 would make any statements obtained by juveniles during custodial interrogations inadmissible in court if law enforcement knowingly presented untruthful information to the juvenile during the interrogation — unless the prosecution can prove the statement was made voluntarily regardless of the untruthful information.

Proponents of the bill said police lying to minors can result in them confessing to crimes they didn’t commit out of fear or confusion — for example, if police say they have proof the minor is guilty of a crime or say they will get a lesser sentence if they confess.

One of El Paso County's formerly highest-ranking officials was seemingly caught between two Colorado Springs mayoral campaigns over the weekend after questions arose about whom he supported in the city's upcoming mayoral runoff election.

Former El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder this weekend formally endorsed Colorado Springs mayoral candidate Yemi Mobolade in the race, about two months after his opponent, Wayne Williams, released a mail flyer listing Elder among his own supporters.

Sparking some of the recent confusion is a mailer Williams' campaign mailed out the first week of March that stated he was "supported by" Elder.

A copy of the mailer published this weekend by news station KRDO shows Elder was named among six other individuals and groups including outgoing Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, former Mayor Lionel Rivera, El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal, the Colorado Springs Firefighters Local 5, county Treasurer Chuck Broerman and The Gazette as campaign supporters. Those other individuals and groups gave Williams formal endorsements during his campaign.

Elder said in an interview Monday he offered Williams support about a year prior, when his campaign first launched, but never formally endorsed him.

Former Colorado Democratic Party Chair Rick Palacio and Vice Chair Beverly Benavidez-Ryken endorsed Kelly Brough in the race for mayor on Monday.

Palacio was the first openly gay Democrat and first Latino to serve as chair of the Colorado Democratic Party. He also served as Gov. Jared Polis's interim chief of staff.

Brough faces Mike Johnston, a former legislator, in the runoff election in June.

“I’m grateful to have the support of these two trailblazing Democratic leaders,” said Kelly Brough. “I will continue to honor their endorsement by creating an inclusive administration that reflects the city of Denver. We are building a big coalition because it’s going to take all of us to address Denver’s biggest challenges.”

Palacio and Benavidez-Ryken have so far been the only Latino leadership team to run the state's Democratic Party.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to “finish the job” he began when he was sworn in to office and to set aside their concerns about extending the run of America’s oldest president for another four years.

Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, is betting his first-term legislative achievements and more than 50 years of experience in Washington will count for more than concerns over his age. He faces a smooth path to winning his party’s nomination, with no serious Democratic rivals. But he’s still set for a hard-fought struggle to retain the presidency in a bitterly divided nation.

The announcement, in a three-minute video, comes on the four-year anniversary of when Biden declared for the White House in 2019, promising to heal the “soul of the nation” amid the turbulent presidency of Donald Trump — a goal that has remained elusive.