Today is Aug. 8, 2023, and here's what you need to know:

A federal judge on Monday granted the request of two Colorado residents to block a new Colorado law generally raising the age limit for purchasing firearms to 21.

At the same time, in a separate lawsuit, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer declined to bar enforcement of another recently-enacted law establishing a three-day waiting period for gun purchases.

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners challenged the constitutionality of Senate Bill 169, which took effect on Aug. 7 and created a misdemeanor offense for federally licensed firearms dealers to sell guns to people younger than 21. Similarly, it became a misdemeanor for someone under 21 to purchase a gun. The law created exceptions for police officers or those in the military.

In addition to the gun-rights group, two Colorado residents who were between the ages of 18 and 21, Tate Mosgrove and Adrian S. Pineda, also joined the litigation.

Nathan B. Coats, the former chief justice of Colorado, received an unprecedented public censure on Monday for mishandling the award of a contract to a judicial branch employee who was facing termination for her own misconduct.

Coats, who served as chief justice from 2018 through 2020, admitted to violating the Code of Judicial Conduct's requirement that judges competently and diligently perform their administrative duties. As head of the judicial branch, Coats authorized a multimillion-dollar contract with Mindy Masias, a high-ranking employee at the time, even though there was evidence suggesting Masias had falsified documentation.

Media coverage of the Masias contract and independent investigations highlighted improper behavior from multiple leaders within the Judicial Department during Coats' tenure. However, even before disciplinary proceedings had concluded, one inquiry found Coats' lack of training as an administrator, his reliance on an untrustworthy subordinate and his poor judgment were partly to blame for the scandal.

"Chief Justice Coats undermined the public’s confidence in the integrity of the judiciary," the Aug. 7 disciplinary decision noted. "(C)ompliance with the Colorado Code of Judicial Conduct required that former Chief Justice Coats prevent the Judicial Department from entering the contract prior to its public execution."

Coats' public censure came not from his former colleagues on the Supreme Court — who recused themselves in the matter — but from a special tribunal of Court of Appeals judges. The Coats discipline marked the second use of a special tribunal since the Supreme Court enacted the procedure in January, the first occurring in April with the censure of disgraced former Mesa County District Court Judge Lance P. Timbreza.

Americans should have a stake in the success of democracy abroad, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland told a gathering of lawyers in Denver on Monday, noting that the U.S. Justice Department is cooperating with the International Criminal Court and supporting Ukrainian prosecutors carrying out war crime investigations.

Congress recently allowed for new U.S. flexibility in assisting the court with investigations into foreign nationals related to Ukraine, and the Justice Department will be a key part of the United States’ cooperation, Garland said.

“We are not waiting for the hostilities to end before pursuing justice and accountability. We are working closely with our international partners to gather evidence and build cases so that we are ready when the time comes to hold the perpetrators accountable,” he said in a speech to the American Bar Association in Denver.

Garland spoke mainly about the Department of Justice’s focus on war crimes arising from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2021 — which he said he couldn’t have anticipated would define his tenure when President Joe Biden nominated him a month earlier.

At least 75 Colorado dispensaries haven't been inspected by the state in the last four years.

An audit released Monday uncovered wildly inconsistent inspections among Colorado marijuana businesses. Dozens of dispensaries haven't received any targeted inspections or underage compliance checks since 2019, the audit found. In that same timeframe, one dispensary was inspected 19 times.

From 2019 to 2022, 567 licensed retail marijuana stores were flagged for targeted inspections in monthly reports. The Marijuana Enforcement Division did not inspect 182 — 32% — of the stores during their respective months, and 75 stores were never inspected at all. Of the 629 stores flagged for monthly underage compliance checks, 75 (or 12%) were not checked.

“The problems we found during this audit could erode public trust in the division and Colorado’s retail marijuana industry," said Laura Russell, legislative audit supervisor. "They create the perception that the division is not regulating the industry consistently across the state."

President Joe Biden will use his visit to Arizona on Tuesday to formally announce a national monument designation for the greater Grand Canyon, making Native American tribes' and environmentalists' decades-long vision to preserve the land a reality.

Biden is expected to announce plans for a new national monument to preserve about 1,562 square miles (4,046 square kilometers) just outside Grand Canyon National Park, national climate adviser Ali Zaidi confirmed. It will mark the Democratic president's fifth monument designation.

Tribes in Arizona have been pushing Biden to use his authority under the Antiquities Act of 1906 to create a new national monument called Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni. “Baaj Nwaavjo” means “where tribes roam,” for the Havasupai people, while “I’tah Kukveni” translates to “our footprints,” for the Hopi tribe.

Tribes and environmentalists for decades have been trying to safeguard the land north and south of Grand Canyon National Park, while Republican lawmakers and the mining industry tout the economic benefits and raise mining as a matter of national security.

The designation is a reminder of a “new era” in which collaboration and stewardship with tribes is valued, said U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American cabinet secretary.