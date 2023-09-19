Today is Sept. 19, 2023, and here's what you need to know:

About 100 homeless people have so far found shelter through Denver's services since Mike Johnston took office as the city's new mayor in July.

The number — 101 as of Sept. 15, to be exact — represents 10% of the mayor's promise to take 1,000 homeless individuals off the streets by year's end. It also reflects the magnitude of the crisis, which Johnston vows to resolve by the end of his first term as mayor.

The city unveiled the data via a dashboard that officials promised to update on a daily basis.

In a statement, officials said the dashboard shows the city's "dedication to transparency, accountability, and achieving our mission of providing housing and shelter to those in need."

"We believe that by making this data accessible to the public, we can foster collaboration, inspire support, and encourage community engagement," city officials said.

Pueblo Libertarian James Wiley on Monday said he hopes to deny U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert a third term representing Colorado's 3rd Congressional District because the Silt Republican won't sign a pledge to adhere to the minor party's principles.

Wiley told Colorado Politics that he was compelled to run because of Boebert's refusal to agree to terms released this summer by Colorado Libertarians as part of a deal struck with state Republicans to avoid potential spoiler candidates in competitive races.

"In truth, I will be elected by the voters of CD-3 as their Libertarian representative to Congress because the land of our district is filled with Sovereign American People whose rights have suffered immeasurable damage by state actors," the 29-year-old said in a release. "CD-3 needs activist leaders prepared and willing to demolish the federal government."

Added Wiley: An entire generation of elected officials will be replaced by radical American idealists prepared to reset and restore our federal governance to its most primitive and most powerless state of origin."

Colorado College has implemented a transfer initiative for students at schools in states that have passed or are considering anti-diversity, equity and inclusion legislation.

Colorado College's Healing and Affirming Village and Empowerment Network, or HAVEN, is designed to make transferring easier for students in anti-DEI states, CC officials said in a news release last week.

“We are making a special, targeted effort to make it easier for students who may not have had the opportunity to consider the climate of those states at the time they applied, because the legislation is fairly new,” said Rosalie Rodriguez, CC’s associate vice president for equity and belonging, in the news release.

Diversity, equity and inclusion offices in higher education often spearhead services tailored to students of various races, genders, sexual orientations, cultures and abilities. Some college administrators also consider so-called DEI factors when admitting students, providing scholarships or deciding which faculty to hire and promote.

The Colorado Community College System honored four state legislators as "legislators of the year" for sponsoring a bill to create a free college program for high-demand careers.

House Speaker Julie McCluskie, Rep. Rose Pugliese, Sen. Janet Buckner and Sen. Perry Will were recognized during the CCCS’s state board meeting on Wednesday. The annual award celebrates legislators who work to expand access to community college and reduce barriers facing students.

The legislators' bill, House Bill 1246, spends $38.6 million to provide free education to students pursuing credentials in firefighting, law enforcement, nursing, early childhood education, elementary education and forestry at community, district and technical colleges.

President Joe Biden will use his annual address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday to make the case to world leaders — and the 2024 U.S. electorate — that he’s reestablished U.S. leadership on the world stage that he says was diminished under former President Donald Trump.

White House officials said Biden would make a robust case to members of the world body to continue to back Ukraine's effort to repel a nearly 19-month old Russian invasion that has no end in sight.

Biden previewed his thinking in a pair of fundraisers on Monday evening, telling supporters that he stood up to Vladimir Putin’s invasion, and questioning whether Trump, the 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner, would have even attempted to help Ukraine stop the Russian land grab if he were in power.

“I will not side with dictators like Putin. Maybe Trump and his MAGA friends can bow down but I won’t,” Biden told supporters at a Broadway fundraiser.