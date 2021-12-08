Subsidies will be available to more residents in 2022, state officials said amid another push this week to get Coloradans covered through the health insurance market.
Officials said individuals and families who were previously denied insurance subsidies might now be eligible – thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act.
Two out of three customers who applied for but failed to get subsidies in 2021 could get the help financial aid in 2022, they said.
The push for coverage is occurring as premiums for silver plans on the Affordable Care Act marketplace continue to decrease. In Colorado, enrollees could see premium payments shrink — in some areas to zero, one study shows.
The new study by The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation noted that, under ARPA, enrollees with incomes between 100 and 150% of the federal poverty are eligible to access silver plans for free or nominal fees.
As an illustration, KFF said a 40-year-old person with an income of $20,000 or 155% of the poverty level would pay zero or a nominal premium on a silver plan, although premiums vary by location, income and type of plan. KFF said low-income enrollees also qualify for other cost-sharing subsidies when picking silver plans.
Notably, KFF's analysis projects residents in several Colorado counties would benefit from the ARPA-driven subsidy expansions.
The hypothetical 40-year-old individual earning at 155% of the poverty level living in Jackson County, for example, would see his or her monthly premium shrink from $5 to $0. That scenario is replicated in several counties in western Colorado, although Mesa County’s premium on a silver plan would go to $4 from $0.
All told, premiums for silver plans are decreasing by 3.1% on average across the country, KFF’s county-by-county analysis found. KFF noted that unsubsidized premiums are either holding flat or falling on average nationally across the plans, but that actual payments after subsidies differ widely depending on where enrollees live and how much they earn. Some, for example, might find their premium payments for low-cost bronze plans higher, while premiums for silver plans are similar and for gold plans lower than this year.
In a news release, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, who also serves as director of the Office of Saving People Money on Health Care, reminded the public that Dec. 8 is Get Covered Colorado Day.
“Get Covered Colorado Day is the perfect opportunity for uninsured Coloradans to sign up, or to remind friends and family that they can save money on their healthcare by shopping for plans on Connect for Health Colorado,” she said.
Colorado Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway echoed the sentiment.
“For Get Covered Colorado Day, I encourage anyone who needs health insurance to take advantage not only of these savings, but the financial assistance that more Coloradans are eligible for this year,” he said in the news release.
Connect for Health Colorado Chief Executive Officer Kevin Patterson said more than 158,000 Coloradans have already signed up for 2022 coverage.
Officials said individuals who are currently enrolled through Connect for Health Colorado will, upon updating their application, likely qualify for more financial help.
They also said help with navigating the insurance exchange is available though enrollment experts and enrollment Centers.
The public can contact Connect for Health Colorado at connectforhealthco.com or 855-752-6749.
