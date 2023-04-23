The nine weeks of the Denver mayoral runoff is an eternity. That is, unless you are one of the two combatants, or a senior advisor.
For them, those 63 days will elapse mighty fast. We are already close to a third of the way through that period. More tellingly, we are halfway to the mailing of runoff ballots.
The clock is definitely ticking.
With no inside knowledge, but plenty of experience in such settings, let’s take a look at the calculations likely going on in both the Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough camps. This is speculation, for sure, but informed, knowing conjecture.
We’ll start with the Johnston campaign since he was the top-dog in the first election.
Johnston’s instinct, and most certainly what his consultants are urging upon him, is to keep on keeping on. What he has been doing is working.
While his 2018 campaign for governor, in which he ran third in the Democratic primary, and then his abbreviated 2020 U.S. Senate campaign were unsatisfying and underwhelming ventures, Johnston seems to have found his footing in this municipal setting. Even if more than one observer, myself included, worries that this might be the office for which he is least suited.
When it comes to political talent, Johnston is a natural. He seems born to it almost like Clinton — Bill not Hillary. His campaign team has wisely not sheltered or overly scripted him. They are letting him turn it on and turn it loose.
Early in the runoff, he received the endorsement of former Mayor Federico Pena, a nice boost adding to his April 4 momentum and providing a further seal of legitimacy.
Johnston is a fundraising machine and a magnet for national mega-donors who long ago spotted him as a political comer. His status in the Obama ranks as a prominent education reformer continues to pay untold dividends in the networks he has cultivated.
LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, alone, ponied up three quarters of a million dollars for Johnston’s pre-April campaign. Other uber-wealthy tech bros followed suit in funding a massive independent expenditure operation. Former DaVita CEO Kent Thiry added to the largesse on a local level.
In his third campaign and finally with a prize in sight, there will be no end to the national money flowing Johnston’s way. While it was an issue pre-April and will be a larger issue as the runoff heats up, Johnston had made the correct calculation to maximize the dollars and shrug off the criticism.
In his two previous campaigns, Johnston was hardly the darling of self-described progressives among Democratic ranks, due mainly to his admirable support of charter schools and stronger protocols to assure teacher quality. What utter heresy.
While Lisa Calderon and Leslie Herod, the true progressives, came up short a few weeks back, Johnston now aims to inherit a large chunk of their voters. He will not run as an unabashed progressive, but simply as progressive enough.
Most of all, he will try to steal the playbook from the recent Chicago runoff and cast Brough as the de facto Republican candidate due to her slightly more centrist positioning and her years running a chamber of commerce. Look for Johnston to try to inject a bit of subtle partisanship into a non-partisan race among two not-all-that-different Democrats.
The consensus assessment around Denver at the moment is that Johnston is in the driver’s seat and it is his race to lose. Which harkening back to many previous mayoral elections means he is in a highly vulnerable position.
With that, let’s turn to Brough’s campaign as she has been cast as something of an underdog. Hers is a more difficult formula as her approach in what was akin to a multi-candidate jungle primary worked somewhat less well.
The endorsement she received this past week from former Mayor Wellington Webb along with other notables will help. At a minimum, it should serve to buck up her donors, who become ever more vital as the national spigots open for her opponent.
With the field down to two, runoffs involve an intensified level of engagement and scrutiny. Voters become more focused, knowing that one of these candidates will soon occupy the top office in a troubled city.
Brough’s first imperative is to show more personality and trust her own instincts. As one weathered political veteran said to me: “In the first campaign, Brough seemed to be running not to lose instead of playing to win.”
That will not be enough this time out. Brough might not have Johnston’s natural political charm. That is not requisite, but voters seek a connection and want a better sense of what lies beneath the exterior. She would be well served in casting off the programming and revealing more of her true self.
Brough will have plenty of opportunities. She needs to remind voters of Johnston’s convenient promise to end homelessness in four years and present it as evidence of political disingenuity.
Look for her to underscore her commitment to Denver and her lack of interest in higher office. This will juxtapose well with Johnston’s undisguised ambition and the prospect that he could seek to move up as early as 2026 when multiple statewide offices could be open.
It will be essential for Brough to underscore her Democratic credentials and counter Johnston’s expected efforts to inject partisanship into the race. And she will need to better articulate that the positions she took at the chamber were on behalf of that membership, recognizing that her “employers” as mayor may have different priorities.
One strategic consideration supersedes all others for Brough. If she is to become Denver’s next mayor, she needs to make the race one of female empowerment and coming of political age.
Colorado has the distinction of being one of a diminishing few states never to elect a female governor or U.S senator. Or a female to helm its capital city. Two have come close over recent decades only to lose out as the power structure consolidated around the well-connected male, albeit an incumbent in both cases.
Brough’s main path is to make this election a women’s cause celebre on par with the election of the city’s first Latino and black mayors.
If her campaign has not yet developed storyboards for this ad, it is likely to happen soon. Picture Brough disrupting a meeting of a bunch of very white, very wealthy, very privileged and very male business moguls conspiring to once again deny the corner office to the woman who has paid all her dues.
Identity politics can be unseemly. Which is a far cry from saying they don’t work.
Eric Sondermann is a Colorado-based independent political commentator. He writes regularly for Colorado Politics and the Gazette newspapers. Reach him at [email protected]; follow him at @EricSondermann
