Today is May 3, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

Colorado House Democrats plan to offer amendments to Gov. Jared Polis' sweeping housing proposal to restore at least part of what was stripped out by the state Senate.

The sponsors of Senate Bill 213 — Democratic Reps. Iman Jodeh of Aurora and Steven Woodrow of Denver — have a series of amendments in eight areas. Those include an effort to put back into the bill one of the provisions that proved most controversial among Senate Democrats: statewide control of zoning.

That control is currently under the purview of local governments, particularly those with home rule authority granted under the state constitution and affirmed by 50 years of state Supreme Court decisions.

The state Senate, under pressure from urban Democrats, took out the zoning provision last week after weeks of contentious hearings and debates.

Should those House amendments be adopted, it will produce dueling versions of the bill that will have to be resolved in the session's closing days.

Even though President Joe Biden has made it official that he's running for a second term, chatter persists among pundits about other possible Democratic White House candidates, including Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

In the latest edition of The Washington Post's bimonthly ranking of the top 10 potential 2024 Democratic contenders — this time listing everyone "besides Biden" — The Fix's Aaron Blake puts Polis in third place.

The governor and former five-term congressman trails Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who sits in the pole position, and Vice President Kamala Harris, at No. 2. He's one place ahead of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whose convincing reelection in November in a previously purple state mirrors Polis' feat in last year's midterms.

That's up a notch from The Fix's previous tally, which had Polis in fourth place, though it comes with a powerful proviso, with Blake noting that it appears no Democrat of stature plans to challenge Biden's bid.

Should the mayor of Denver take over the Denver Public Schools board?

Mayoral runoff candidates Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston agreed it was a bad idea at a forum Tuesday at Manual High School hosted by Chalkbeat.

Brough cited jobs the mayor already has such as managing the city’s multibillion-dollar budget and the third busiest airport in the world, and said she didn’t want to add work to the office.

Johnston deferred judgment of the school board to parents, and said they will make their voices heard during elections.

Members of the Colorado Supreme Court heard on Tuesday that they should not upend 150 years of property rights, encourage trespassing and open the floodgates to lawsuits challenging, segment by segment, whether people can wade and fish in waterways that cut across private land.

On the other hand, the justices also heard that Colorado stands alone among western states in failing to ensure the public has recreational access to certain streams and rivers — an obligation dating back to statehood.

Those weighty policy dilemmas stem from a rudimentary legal question: Can 81-year-old Roger Hill ask a court to declare he may stand in his favorite fishing spot in the Arkansas River without getting chased off for trespassing?

U.S. and Mexican officials have agreed on new immigration policies meant to deter illegal border crossings while also opening up other pathways ahead of an expected increase in migrants following the end of pandemic restrictions next week.

Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall spent Tuesday meeting with Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and other top officials, emerging with a five-point plan, according to statements from both nations.

Under the agreement, Mexico will continue to accept migrants from Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba and Nicaragua who are turned away at the border, and up to 100,000 individuals from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador who have family in the U.S. will be eligible to live and work there.