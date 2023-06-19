Today is June 19, 2023 and here's what you need to know:

"You are the leaders in this climate movement."

That is the message Vice President Kamala Harris offered to Denver students on Friday afternoon in a packed auditorium of Northfield High School, where she highlighted the work of some of the city's youngest climate activists and encouraged the rest of the country to follow their lead.

In a 15-minute speech, Harris applauded the Denver Public Schools' Climate Action Plan passed last year and the students who drafted it. Among the first such plans in the country, it aims to move the district towards 100% clean electricity by 2030, reducing greenhouse gas emissions 90% by 2050, and prioritizing sustainability actions in schools and communities.

"In the face of a global crisis, they took action," Harris said of the students behind the plan. "This work and this achievement is a model for young leaders across our nation and that's why I wanted to come here today."

A wave of uncertainty swept through many small Colorado newspapers last week when Gannett Co. Inc. announced plans to shutter the printing presses in Pueblo.

But owners and publishers from many of the papers that rely on The Pueblo Chieftain's presses say they want to keep delivering a printed product, even though options for those services along the Front Range are limited and prices may rise with the loss of competition.

"We are up for the challenge. I think we have demonstrated, the Colorado news ecosystem has demonstrated, time and time again we are here for our readers," said Linda Shapley, publisher of Colorado Community Media. Shapley oversees 26 papers printed in Pueblo, including the JeffCo Transcript, the Littleton Independent and the Arvada Press.

All told, the Pueblo presses print 46 weekly papers, 10 monthly publications and big dailies including USA Today, Fort Collins Coloradoan, The Rocky Ford Gazette and Trinidad Chronicle News, a full list in the Pueblo Star Journal showed.

Shapley and others said they are weighing all their options for printing services following the closure of the Pueblo presses in mid-August. Some of those options include presses in Denver (where The Gazette is printed), Wyoming, Kansas and New Mexico.

"There is no option that is off the table. … I think I have thought of all of them between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m.," said Shapley, noting that long-term viability is key.

Lakewood Democrat Kyra deGruy Kennedy formally kicked off her campaign earlier this month for the open House District 30 currently represented by term-limited House Speaker Pro Tem Chris deGruy Kennedy, who is her husband.

A veteran progressive policy advocate and nonprofit director, the 33-year-old Kyra deGruy Kennedy says she wants to bring her "lived experience and policy experience" to the state Capitol, where she says she's already helped pass more than 50 bills.

"I am lucky to be here," she says in a campaign video. "When I was 12 years old, I was the victim of a violent sexual assault. I attempted suicide, used drugs to numb my pain and ended up homeless. I'm alive today not because I'm stronger or smarter than anyone else, but because my family had the money to get me help. Even back then, I saw how systemic oppression works. A white kid like me got sent to a treatment center, while my Black and brown friends got sent to jail."

She told Colorado Politics she decided to devote her life to public service while working at her first job out of college, at health care clinic.

"When grant funding ran out, I had this uncomfortable, come-to-Jesus moment, where I found out that, if I actually want to be helping Coloradans (thrive), I have to do it though policy, not clinical care."

Since then, she's worked on numerous campaigns and ran twice for Lakewood City Council, losing both elections narrowly. She ran the government affairs department at Metropolitan State University of Denver, was a co-chair of the Collaborative Community Response Initiative program and most recently directed the Rocky Mountain chapter of Young Invincibles, a progressive non-profit that advocates for expanded access to health care.

A bill from U.S. Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn seeks to amends the Internal Revenue Code to require energy companies remove decommissioned wind turbines from leased land as a condition of receiving federal tax credits.

Currently energy companies are not obligated to remove wind turbines from leased land once they are decommissioned, putting the onus on landowners — typically farmers and ranchers — to remove the turbines.

According to the United States Geological Survey, as of the first quarter of 2023, there are 72,731 wind turbines covering 43 states, including Guam and Puerto Rico.

More than 1 million people have been dropped from Medicaid in the past couple months as some states moved swiftly to halt health care coverage following the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most got dropped for not filling out paperwork.

Though the eligibility review is required by the federal government, President’s Joe Biden’s administration isn’t too pleased at how efficiently some other states are accomplishing the task.

“Pushing through things and rushing it will lead to eligible people — kids and families — losing coverage for some period of time,” Daniel Tsai, a top federal Medicaid official recently told reporters.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has dismissed criticism of the state’s process.

“Those who do not qualify for Medicaid are taking resources from those who need them,” Sanders said on Twitter last month. “But the pandemic is over — and we are leading the way back to normalcy.”