Today is March 30, 2023 and here is what you need to know:

It's all over — except for the fighting over amendments.

On Tuesday, the Senate wrapped up its final vote on House Bill 1219, which seeks to establish a three-day waiting period between purchase of a firearm and delivery.

It's the final of four gun bills that tied up the House for four days and the Senate for the last two days, while Republicans attempted numerous amendments and filibusters in an effort to keep the bills from passing.

The bill would give those contemplating suicide or homicide a three-day cooling off-period, according to sponsors. Opponents claim it will prevent people, such as victims of domestic violence, from obtaining firearms to defend themselves.

Two Democrats voted "no" with the Senate Republicans: Sens. Nick Hinrichsen of Pueblo and Kevin Priola of Henderson.

The measure will have to go back to the House for concurrence on the one amendment added to the measure during Monday's debate. That amendment, proposed by Sen. Jim Smallwood, R-Parker, allows for someone about to be deployed for active-duty to sell a firearm to a family member.

Former U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter on Tuesday threw his support behind strategist Shad Murib, one of the three candidates running for state chair in the Colorado Democratic Party's upcoming leadership elections.

Perlmutter, a Arvada Democrat who represented the suburban 7th Congressional District for eight terms, is the highest-ranking current or former elected official to weigh in on a field already teeming with endorsements from state lawmakers, local officials, activists and community leaders.

Also seeking the party's top job are two-term state first vice chair Howard Chou, a market researcher and pollster, and Larimer County educator and party stalwart Tim Kubik.

Three-term state chair Morgan Carroll announced in December that she wasn't seeking reelection.

“Shad understands how Democrats can make Colorado an even better place to live when we all work together. His track record in Colorado politics speaks for itself," Perlmutter said in a statement.

A Colorado Senate committee killed a measure Tuesday that would have stopped developers from buying and profiting from metro district bonds they or their affiliates approved for sale, while serving on the districts' board of directors.

A competing measure that allows developers to buy their own financing was sent to the governor's desk Friday.

The Senate committee killed House Bill 23-1090, 4-3, following more than three hours of testimony.

Metro district developers rallied around the competing bill, SB23-110. The measure provides greater financial disclosure to homebuyers but also allows them to continue purchasing municipal bond financing developers approved for sale while sitting as a metro district's board of directors.

The bonds, sometimes known as developer bonds, are different than those a metro district approves for sale to the general public. Frequently in smaller denominations, they are privately sold to the developer, and, though they mature in as many as 40 or 50 years, are not paid right away. That allows them to pile up interest upon interest — not unlike a consumer who only pays the minimum amount on a credit card — and ultimately a huge pay-off amount that is demonstrably greater than the interest rate on its face.

An effort to ban alcohol and drug use in certain event seating sections met an unceremonious end on Tuesday, when it was rejected by a Senate committee.

Senate Bill 171 would have required large event venues to designate 4% of seats as "substance-free seating," where the use of alcohol, marijuana, tobacco and vapes is prohibited. The bill would have taken effect in April 2027 and applied to entertainment facilities with capacities of 7,000 seats or more.

Bill sponsor Sen. Kevin Priola, D-Henderson, said substance-free seats would help de-stigmatize choosing to remain sober at concerts and sporting events, where drinking alcohol, and sometimes using drugs, is almost expected.

"The culture of sobriety is on the rise," Priola said. "Social engagements often seem inaccessible due to the lack of community support and the inherent proximity to those who choose to consume."

Priola said numerous groups would benefit from substance-free seating, ranging from pregnant women and families with children to people recovering from addiction.

In Arizona’s most populous county, elected officials are bracing for what could happen when it comes time to replace its $2 million-a-year contract for voting equipment.

Officials in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, say they have no concerns about their current vendor, Dominion Voting Systems. The problem is that the company has been ensnared in a web of conspiracy theories since the 2020 presidential election that have undermined public confidence in U.S. elections among conservative voters, led to calls to ban voting machines in some places and triggered death threats against election officials across the country.

“I have concerns over my own personal security if we re-enlist Dominion,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican elected in 2020, said in a court filing. “It went from a company that nobody had heard about to a company that is maybe one of the most demonized brands in the United States or the world.”

That sudden turnabout in fortunes for the Colorado-based voting machine company is at the heart of a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit it has filed against Fox News, with the trial scheduled to begin in mid-April. Dominion claims Fox defamed it by repeatedly airing false claims about the company’s voting machines and software. Court records and testimony revealed that several Fox hosts and executives didn’t believe the claims pushed by former President Donald Trump and his allies since the 2020 election but continued to air them, in part because they were worried about losing viewers.

Fox has argued the network was reporting on allegations that were newsworthy as Trump and his Republican allies contested his loss to Joe Biden, a Democrat. The network has said Dominion has been overstating its value and downplaying security concerns about its machines. Its attorneys also argue that documents produced in the case show Dominion is in a solid financial position.

Dominion has been presenting evidence that it says shows lost contracts and business opportunities over the last two years. It cites misinformation as the reason officials in some counties in Nevada, Pennsylvania and Tennessee have terminated their contracts with it and other counties in Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey and Ohio have opted against renewing.