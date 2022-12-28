Seven wildlife mitigation projects — underpasses, overpasses and fencing — have just been awarded funding, the result of bipartisan legislation passed during the 2022 session.
Senate Bill 22-151, the Safe Passage for Colorado Wildlife and Motorists, received $5 million in general fund support to set up fencing and wildlife crossings that would reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions in rural Colorado.
Since the bill's signing during the summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and Colorado Wildlife and Transportation Alliance have worked together to identify the seven projects.
“This additional funding will boost wildlife mitigation in highway projects already identified for construction in CDOT’s 10-year prioritization plan,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Structural features like underpasses, overpasses and deer fencing add substantial safety for animals and drivers. These beneficial project elements can now be added to the scope of work in these scheduled projects.”
The seven projects are:
Central Colorado
$500,000 - US Highway 285 near Conifer, installation of wildlife fencing
Southeast Colorado
$750,000 - I-25 Raton Pass, design of wildlife crossings and fencing
$500,000 - CO Highway 115 at Rock Creek south of Colorado Springs, installation of wildlife fencing
Northwest Colorado
$750,000 - I-70 East Vail Pass, design of wildlife crossings and fencing
$150,000 - CO 13 north of Craig, installation of radar detection
$325,000 - CO 13 north of Craig, construction of wildlife mitigation features
Southwest Colorado
$500,000 - US 550 north of Ridgway, construction of wildlife underpass and fencing
In a statement, Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday said a portion of the $5 million will be used to support future wildlife-transportation program needs. The Colorado Wildlife and Transportation Alliance will receive $250,000 in operating funds. Another $1.275 million will be used as matching funds for federal grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.