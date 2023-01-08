Here are legislative committee hearings and other events of note for the week ahead at the Colorado state Capitol.
MONDAY, JAN. 9
10:00 AM: opening day of the first regular session of the 74th General Assembly
Lawmakers will be sworn in and legislative leaders from both caucuses will present their agendas for the session in opening day speeches.
TUESDAY, JAN. 10
10:30 AM to 12:30 PM: Inauguration of Gov. Jared Polis, west steps, state Capitol
1:30 p.m. Joint business committees, room 271
- SMART (State Measurement for Accountable, Responsive, and Transparent Government Act) hearings with state agencies
2:30 p.m. Joint agriculture committees, Old Supreme Court
- SMART Act hearings with Department of Agriculture, budget briefing with Joint Budget Committee and Department of Natural Resources (excluding COGCC).
7:30 p.m. Polis inaugural ball — "Colorado For All 2023 Sneaker Ball" — featuring Carly Rae Jepsen of "Call Me Maybe," Belinda Carlisle, They Might Be Giants. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver. Tickets available here. Open to all ages.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11
Upon adjournment, JBC hearing room, Joint Budget Committee
- Hearings on state agency budgets continue with hearings for the Department of Higher Education and state public colleges and universities
Upon adjournment, Joint health committees, room 271
- SMART Act hearings with Department of Public Health & Environment, presentation on Department of Local Affairs supportive housing program
THURSDAY, JAN. 12
1:30 p.m. JBC hearing room, Joint Budget Committee
- Hearings continue on state public colleges and universities
FRIDAY, JAN. 13
11 a.m., State of the Judiciary, (speech by Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright), House floor
1:30 p.m. JBC hearing, Joint Budget Committee
- Hearings continue on state public colleges and universities
1:30 p.m. Joint education committees, room 271
- SMART Act hearings
1:30 p.m. Joint energy & transportation committees, Old Supreme Court
- SMART Act hearings
