Soaring prices of commodities and spiking criminality took center stage at the state Capitol in Denver on Thursday, when Gov. Jared Polis outlined an ambitious agenda to lift the economic burden on Coloradans, keep them safe from violence and signaled the start of the campaign to pass what could become the state's most expensive spending plan to date.
Here are key takeaways from the governor’s state of the state address:
1) Polis opened his speech by acknowledging the direst crisis Coloradans have endured over the past two years – a shape-shifting virus that has killed more than 10,000 residents – and a host of maladies, notably violence and disasters.
2) Polis pledged to cut taxes, reduce or waive fees, and eliminate government-imposed financial barriers to starting a business.
3) He strove to inject a sense of optimism as crisis after crisis washed over Colorado, at times invoking the best of humanity and noting that people, instead of turning their backs, have comforted their fellows in moments of calamity and despair.
4) The governor acknowledged the hard realities on the ground, notably rising criminality.
