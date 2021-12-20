President Joe Biden should focus on offering relief to Americans who are suffering from an inflation rate hike unseen since 1982, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said at a “Meet the Press” appearance on Sunday.
“I'd also say we need to focus on prices — increases in prices and cost that people across the country are facing,” Polis told host Chuck Todd.
“People are frustrated their Thanksgiving turkey cost 50% more [and] gas is $3.80 a gallon. Let's show some relief,” he said.
Many expect Democrats in Colorado and elsewhere in the country to face headwinds going into next year, particularly given the president’s less-than-stellar approval ratings and the historical bump the opposition party gets in midterm elections.
Polis' comments reveal worry by Democrats about rising inflation, among other things, in an election year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this month that inflation rose by 6.8 percent over the last year, the largest hike since 1982, noting sharp increases in gas and food prices.
Todd had asked the Colorado governor what Biden should say when the president addresses the nation tomorrow with an omicron-focused speech. Polis replied that Biden should stop referring to boosters and instead start talking about the need to get “three doses ... for effective prevention."
But Polis also said Biden should talk about providing economic relief to Americans.
Specifically, the administration should explore ways to save people money, he said.
“If you can save people money on vehicle registration fees, on taxes, wherever you can save people money — the child tax credit is another excellent example for folks,” he said. “So yes, we can do something. I mean I'm not an expert in the fed and macroeconomic policy, and most people aren't, but we can do very concrete things that actually reduce the costs for Americans.”
Polis also weighed in on U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s decision to not support Build Back Better.
When asked specifically what Democrats should accomplish ahead of next year’s elections, Polis said his party should "really deliver on saving people money and reducing costs.”
“And that might mean preschool and childcare. It might mean the child tax credit, other tax reductions or payroll tax reductions,” the governor said. “It might mean saving people money on a variety of things that effect their everyday lives.”
