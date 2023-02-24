Gov. Jared Polis on Friday signed legislation to add roughly 60 drinking water projects across Colorado to the list of those receiving financial assistance from the state.
It's the first bill the governor has signed this year, and it a came at a time when the states that rely on the Colorado River, along with the federal government, are scrambling to save the water allocation system that has served the region well over the past century but which is under threat by dwindling supply from the river.
House Joint Resolution 23-1007 also deletes and modifies several water projects that get financial support from the Drinking Water Revolving Fund within the Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority.
Under the law, the projects must get be included in a list in order to receive financial assistance. The Water Quality Control Commission recommended the additions and modifications.
“We are here to serve the people of Colorado, and must continue working together to solve pressing problems and help improve the lives of Coloradans. I appreciate the legislature sending this bipartisan bill to my desk, sponsored by the vast majority of Colorado’s General Assembly with the goal of providing clean and safe water to the people of our state,” Polis said in a statement.
