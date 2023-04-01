With 37 days left in Colorado's 2023 legislative session, 73 bills have been signed into law.

After being signed, bills take effect in August, 90 days after the general assembly adjourns, unless otherwise specified in the bill. A full list of legislation signed this year can be found online by clicking here.

This week, bills were signed by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera serving as acting governor, instead of Gov. Jared Polis.

Here are all of the bills signed into law this week.

House Bill 1134: Require electric options in home warranties

Requires home service warranty contracts to include an option to replace gas-fueled appliances with similar electric appliances. Signed on Friday. Read more about the bill here.

House Bill 1040: Prader-Willi Syndrome

Strikes outdated language from a statutory legislative declaration regarding Prader-Willi Syndrome. Signed on Friday.

House Bill 1006: Employer notice of income tax credits

Requires employers to notify their employees annually of the availability of certain federal and state tax credits. Signed on Friday.

House Bill 1058: Child-occupied facility lead-based paint abatement

Aligns Colorado and federal law definitions of “child-occupied facility” for the purposes of lead-based paint abatement applicability. Signed on Friday.

House Bill 1087: Fiscal rule advance payment charitable food grants

Requires the state controller to adopt rules allowing for advance payments of state grant money to charities to purchase state agricultural products. Signed on Friday.

House Bill 1111: Unauthorized insurance premium tax rate

Increases the unauthorized insurance premium tax rate from 2.25% to 3%. Signed on Friday.

House Bill 1125: Modernize process to obtain water well information

Clarifies current law by removing certain requirements for the submission of groundwater well forms to the Division of Water Resources in the Department of Natural Resources. Signed on Friday.

House Bill 1140: Powersports vehicle dealer business place

Clarifies that a powersports vehicle dealer may conduct certain activities away from the dealer’s principal place of business. Signed on Friday.

House Bill 1141: History Colorado authority to sell property

Authorizes History Colorado to sell three properties. Signed on Friday.