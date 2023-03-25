With 44 days left in Colorado's 2023 legislative session, Gov. Jared Polis has signed 64 bills into law.

After being signed, bills take effect in August, 90 days after the general assembly adjourns, unless otherwise specified in the bill. A full list of legislation signed this year can be found online by clicking here.

Here are all of the bills signed into law this week.

Senate Bill 50: Eligibility for Agricultural Future Loan Program

Expands the definition of different eligible entities for the Colorado Agricultural Future Loan Program. Signed on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 84: Full-time employment for higher education faculty

Establishes procedures for higher education institutions to follow when certifying employment for the purpose of the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. Signed on Thursday. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 23: CPR training in high schools

Requires the Colorado Department of Education to adopt curriculum for instruction in the use of CPR and the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and encourages all schools to adopt curriculum for CPR and AEDs. Signed on Thursday.

Senate Bill 46: Average weekly wage paid leave benefits

Modifies the calculation of family and medical leave benefits by calculating the benefit amount on all jobs worked in the base period instead of only the jobs from which the employee is taking leave. Signed on Thursday.

Senate Bill 95: Unlawfully aiming laser device at aircraft

Creates a class 6 felony for unlawfully aiming a laser device at an aircraft. Signed on Thursday.

Senate Bill 48: Non-tenured track faculty

Extends the maximum length of employment contracts between state institutions of higher education and non-tenure track teachers or librarians from three years to five years. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1014: Yield to larger vehicles in roundabouts

Requires a driver to yield the right of way to a driver of a vehicle that is longer than 40 feet or wider than 10 feet when driving through a roundabout. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1021: Embargo and destroy marijuana

Allows the Department of Revenue to issue an administrative hold on regulated marijuana products, and to embargo and destroy non-compliant products. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1145: Hearing timelines juveniles in adult facilities

Changes petition timeframes for juveniles being held in an adult jail and caps the amount of time a juvenile can be held in an adult jail to 180 consecutive days, aligning the state with federal law. Signed on Thursday.

Senate Bill 100: Uniform community property disposition at death act

Repeals and reenacts provisions in law that governs the disposition of community property when a spouse dies. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1121: Repeal of infrequently used tax expenditures

Eliminates several tax expenditures from the state’s insurance premium tax, individual and corporate income tax, and severance tax. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1139: Modification of rural counties officer salary categories

Reclassifies nine counties to increase county expenditures for the salaries of elected county officers. Signed on Thursday.

Senate Bill 15: Vehicle value protection agreement

Sets limitations and requirements for vehicle value protection plans. Signed on Thursday.

Senate Bill 51: Conforming workforce development statutes

Codifies the duties of the Office of Future of Work and makes changes to state apprenticeship statutes to conform with federal rules. Signed on Thursday.

Senate Bill 73: Sunset EPIC advisory board

Repeals the Evidence-based Practices Implementation for Capacity Program (EPIC) advisory board, which is scheduled to sunset on Sept. 1, 2023. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1051: Support for rural telecommunications providers

Extends funding from the High Cost Support Mechanism to rural telecommunications providers until September 2024. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1106: Fire and Police Pension Association Board's non-compounding authorization

Updates the Fire and Police Pension Association statutes pertaining to cost of living adjustments for its beneficiaries. Signed on Thursday.