With 30 days left in Colorado's 2023 legislative session, Gov. Jared Polis has signed 79 bills into law.

After being signed, bills take effect in August, 90 days after the general assembly adjourns, unless otherwise specified in the bill. A full list of legislation signed this year can be found online by clicking here.

Here are all of the bills signed into law this week.

Senate Bill 52: Municipal priority lien surviving treasurer's deed

Specifies that a municipal lien for the costs of removing weeds, brush, and other rubbish survives the issuance of a treasurer’s deed. Signed on Monday.

Senate Bill 57: County treasurer no longer ex officio district treasurer

Removes the duty of county treasurers to be ex officio district treasurers for special purpose districts providing drainage and irrigation services. Signed on Monday.

Senate Bill 68: Operations of county public hospitals

Clarifies the responsibilities of county commissioners and public hospital trustees. Signed on Monday.

Senate Bill 77: Restrictions on broker engagement contracts

Establishes requirements for broker engagement contracts for the sale of residential premises. Signed on Monday.

Senate Bill 78: Manufacturer pay dealer motor vehicle warranty

Adjusts the conditions for a vehicle manufacturer to reimburse a vehicle dealership for performing service under a warranty. Signed on Monday.

Senate Bill 110: Transparency for metropolitan districts

Makes changes to service plan requirements submitted for proposed metropolitan districts and establishes new rules to increase transparency around outstanding projects and debt. Signed on Monday.