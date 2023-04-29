With nine days left in Colorado's 2023 legislative session, Gov. Jared Polis has signed 156 bills into law.

After being signed, bills take effect in August, 90 days after the general assembly adjourns, unless otherwise specified in the bill. A full list of legislation signed this year can be found online by clicking here.

Here are all of the bills signed into law this week.

House Bill 1219: Waiting period to deliver a firearm

Establishes a waiting period to deliver a firearm of three days or when required background checks are completed, whichever occurs later. Signed on Friday. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 168: Gun violence victims’ access to judicial system

Allows a person or entity to bring suit for damages against firearm industry members. Signed on Friday. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 169: Increasing minimum age to purchase firearms

Prohibits, with certain exceptions, the purchase of firearms by persons under 21 years of age and selling firearms to such persons. Signed on Friday. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 170: Extreme risk protection order petitions

Allows community members, educators, licensed health care professionals, mental health professionals, and district attorneys to petition for an extreme risk protection order. Signed on Friday. Read more about the bill here.

House Bill 1101: Ozone season transit grant program flexibility

Updates the timeframe and acceptable uses of grant money received to operate the Ozone Season Transit Grant Program. Signed on Friday. Read more about the bill here.

House Bill 1052: Modify property tax exemption for veterans with disabilities

Conditional on voter approval of a constitutional amendment referred to voters by HCR 23-1002, the bill makes conforming statutory changes regarding the homestead exemptions for veterans with disabilities. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 74: Sunset modify human trafficking prevention training

Continues human trafficking prevention training in the Department of Public Safety, which is scheduled to repeal on September 1, 2023. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 85: Sunset continue Sexual Misconduct Advisory Committee

Continues the Sexual Misconduct Advisory Committee in the Department of Higher Education. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 154: Sunset continue veterans one-stop center

Continues the veterans one-stop center in the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, which is scheduled to repeal on September 1, 2023. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 152: Sunset continue custom processing meat animals

Continues the regulation of the custom meat processing in the Department of Agriculture, which is scheduled to repeal on September 1, 2023. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 250: Transfer from severance tax operations cash fund

Authorizes certain energy-related capital construction expenditures at two state institutions of higher education. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 241: Creation of Office of School Safety

Creates the Office of School Safety, a new crisis response unit, and provides funding for school safety related programs. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1143: Federal authorize firearms for DACA peace officers

Allows law enforcement agencies to authorize the possession of a firearm by eligible immigrants, allows eligible immigrants to attend peace officer training academies, and requires law enforcement agencies to notify the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board that employed eligible immigrants are in compliance with written firearm policies while attending an academy. Signed on Thursday.

Senate Bill 70: Mandatory school resource officer training

Requires an annual meeting to discuss best practices in responding to reports from the Safe2Tell program. Signed on Thursday.

Senate Bill 229: Statewide Behavioral Health Court Liaison Office

Makes the Bridges Program within the Judicial Department an independent office and provides funding to expand the office. Signed on Thursday.

Senate Bill 182: Temporary suspension of Medicaid requirements

Codifies and aligns state Medicaid statutes and requirements in line with federal law and regulations related to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Signed on Thursday.

Senate Bill 86: Student Leaders Institute

Continues the Colorado Student Leaders Institute indefinitely and moves it from the Department of Higher Education to the Colorado Department of Education. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1009: Secondary school student substance use

Creates the Secondary School Student Substance Use Committee to identify practices that identify substance abuse in secondary schools and connect students to resources. Signed on Wednesday. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 8: Youth involvement education standards review

Adds student representatives to several review processes related to K-12 educational standards. Signed on Wednesday. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 83: Physician assistant collaboration requirements

Modifies the relationship between a physician assistant and a physician or podiatrist. Signed on Wednesday.

House Bill 1011: Consumer right to repair agricultural equipment

Incorporates agricultural equipment into the existing consumer right-to-repair statutes. Signed on Tuesday. Read more about the bill here.

House Bill 1094: Extend agricultural workforce development program

Modifies the agricultural workforce development program to allow internships to last up to a year and extends the program repeal date by seven years. Signed on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 238: Small communities water and wastewater grant fund

Authorizes the Department of Public Health and Environment to use the Small Communities Water and Wastewater Grant Fund as a state match for certain federal funds. Signed on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 240: Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment dairy plant fees

Modifies dairy plant fees and caps the total paid in fees by a dairy plant at $150,000. Signed on Tuesday.

House Bill 1025: Charter school application timelines

Changes the application period each year for charter schools to submit applications to local boards of education and adjusts associated deadlines. Signed on Tuesday.

House Bill 1039: Electric resource adequacy reporting

Requires load-serving entities to publish resource adequacy annual reports, and the Colorado Energy Office to publish an aggregate annual report. Signed on Tuesday.

House Bill 1089: Special education services for students in foster care

Clarifies school district residency for students who are in foster care and require special education services. Signed on Tuesday.

House Bill 1022: Registration of vehicles in rental fleets

Allows fleet operators to transfer license plates from one fleet vehicle to another vehicle upon transfer or assignment of the owner’s title or interest. Signed on Monday.

Also this week, one bill became law without the governor's signature:

Senate Bill 234: State employee insurance premiums

Returns funding credited to the Family and Medical Leave Insurance Fund to the Restoration Loss Cash Fund. Let become law on Sunday.