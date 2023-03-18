With 51 days left in Colorado's 2023 legislative session, Gov. Jared Polis has signed 47 bills into law.

After being signed, bills take effect in August, 90 days after the general assembly adjourns, unless otherwise specified in the bill. A full list of legislation signed this year can be found online by clicking here.

Here are all of the bills signed into law this week.

House Bill 1007: Higher education crisis and suicide prevention

Requires that postsecondary student identification cards contain crisis and suicide prevention contact information. Signed on Friday. Read more about the bill here.

House Bill 1043: Emergency and continued placement with relative or kin

Amends the procedures for emergency and non-emergency placements of a child or youth with a relative or kin, as well as updates the criminal offenses that would disqualify a relative or kin from being considered as a placement option. Signed on Friday.

House Bill 1123: Move over or slow down stationary vehicle

Requires drivers to exhibit due care and caution when approaching or passing a stationary motor vehicle giving a hazard signal. Signed on Friday.

House Bill 1023: Special district construction contracts

Increases the threshold for the public notice requirement for special district construction contracts from $60,000 to $120,000, with an inflation adjustment every five years. Signed on Friday.

House Bill 1072: Civil defense worker compensation

Removes the prohibition in current law that civil defense workers receive no compensation for supporting local jurisdictions during disaster emergencies. Signed on Friday.