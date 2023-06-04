Four days out from the deadline, Gov. Jared Polis has signed 365 bills into law.

After being signed, bills take effect in August, 90 days after the general assembly adjourns, unless otherwise specified in the bill. A full list of legislation signed this year can be found online by clicking here.

Polis has until June 7 to sign, veto or let the bills passed during Colorado's 2023 legislative session become law without his signature.

Here are all of the bills signed into law this week.

Senate Bill 176: Protections for people with an eating disorder

Creates prohibitions and requirements related to health care services for individuals with disordered eating. Signed on Tuesday by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera while serving as acting governor. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 14: Disordered eating prevention

Creates the Disordered Eating Prevention Program and a research grant program within the Department of Public Health and Environment to better understand the risk factors, impacts, and interventions associated with disordered eating. Signed on Tuesday by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera while serving as acting governor. Read more about the bill here.

House Bill 1215: Limits on hospital facility fees

Places limitations on hospital facility fees and requires the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing to update information and restrictions and to report on facility fees. Signed on Tuesday by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera while serving as acting governor. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 64: Continue Office of Public Guardianship

Expands the Office of Public Guardianship to provide services in all judicial districts by Dec. 31, 2030. Signed on Tuesday by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera while serving as acting governor. Read more about the bill here.

House Bill 1249: Reduce justice-involvement for young children

Increases funding for collaborative management programs for training and services for children who have had contact with law enforcement, are at risk of becoming involved with the juvenile justice system, or would otherwise benefit from services. Signed on Thursday. Read more about the bill here.

House Bill 1293: Felony sentencing commission recommendations

Increases and decreases classifications of certain felony offenses. Signed on Thursday. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 279: Unserialized firearms and firearm components

Creates the crime of unlawful conduct involving an unserialized firearm, frame, or receiver. Signed on Friday. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 97: Motor vehicle theft and unauthorized use

Modifies and reclassifies motor vehicle theft offenses and creates a new misdemeanor offense for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Signed on Friday. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 252: Medical price transparency

Places price disclosure requirements on hospitals. Failure to comply is a deceptive trade practice and subjects the hospital to corrective action. Signed on Friday. Read more about the bill here.

House Bill 1286: Increase penalty cruelty police and service animals

Modifies the penalties for second and subsequent convictions for cruelty and aggravated cruelty to animals and service animals. Signed on Friday. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 7: Adult education

Modifies the Adult Education Grant Program in the Colorado Department of Education, and allows community colleges, local district colleges, and area technical colleges to award high school diplomas. Signed on Friday. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 58: Job Application Fairness Act

Prohibits employers from inquiring about a prospective employee’s age on an employment application. Signed on Friday. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 53: Restrict governmental nondisclosure agreements

Prohibits state and local governments from requiring their employees to sign a non-disclosure agreement, with some exceptions. Signed on Friday. Read more the bill here.

Senate Bill 29: Disproportionate discipline in public schools

Creates the School Discipline Task Force to study and make recommendations regarding state and local school discipline policies. Signed on Friday. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 284: Ensure 12-month contraception coverage

Requires state-regulated insurance plans to cover a 12-month supply of all FDA-approved contraceptives, or their therapeutic equivalent. Signed on Tuesday by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera while serving as acting governor.

House Bill 1228: Nursing facility reimbursement rate setting

Makes several changes to the Medicaid nursing facility reimbursement rate setting process. Signed on Tuesday by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera while serving as acting governor.

Senate Bill 288: Coverage for doula services

Requires the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing to take steps towards covering doula services and creates a doula scholarship program in the department. Signed on Tuesday by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera while serving as acting governor.

House Bill 1197: Stakeholder process for oversight of host home providers

Requires the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing to engage stakeholders, identify concerns and solutions for individuals receiving long-term services and supports, and report their findings. Signed on Tuesday by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera while serving as acting governor.

Senate Bill 196: Income tax credit for retrofitting a home for health reasons

Extends a state income tax credit for qualified costs incurred while retrofitting a residence for the purpose of improving accessibility, increasing visitability, or allowing qualified individuals to age in place. Signed on Tuesday by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera while serving as acting governor.

House Bill 1153: Pathways to behavioral health care

Requires the Department of Human Services to contract with a third-party to conduct a feasibility study looking at the intersection of Colorado’s behavioral health service availability and the judicial system. Signed on Tuesday by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera while serving as acting governor.

House Bill 1027: Parent and child family time

Enacts new requirements for family time during dependency and neglect proceedings and extends the task force on High-Quality Family Time by one year to commission and evaluate a study. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1161: Environmental standards for appliances

Sets environmental standards on certain appliances and requires the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to verify compliance. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1162: Consumer legal funding transactions

Allows the Attorney General to adopt rules for certain charges for loans on a consumer’s legal claim. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1270: Creation of Urgent Incident Response Fund

Creates the Urgent Incident Response Cash Fund in the Department of Public Safety. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1275: Modification of the film production incentive

Expands the types of expenses eligible for the film production incentive allowed to production companies under current law, and requires companies to submit information to the Department of Revenue to claim the incentive. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1277: Reporting adjustments to taxable income

Makes several changes to income tax reporting requirements, including the information to be included on forms and the time when forms are due. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1278: Virtual marriage or civil union license procedures

Indefinitely allows the use virtual methods to fulfill the requirement of appearing in-person for a prospective marriage or civil union. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1279: Allow retail marijuana online sales

Allows retail marijuana stores to accept online payments. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1283: Transfer refugee services to New Americans Office

Transfers the administration of the Colorado Refugee Services Program from the Department of Human Services to the Department of Labor and Employment. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1284: Modifications to the property tax deferral program

Expands the property tax deferral program by allowing deferrals in two specific instances. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1285: Store use of carryout bags and sustainable products

Allows local governments to accept carryout bag fee revenue from stores in 2023 and specifies how stores may use any retained revenue they would otherwise have had to remit. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1291: Procedures for expulsion hearing officers

Requires changes to expulsion hearings for schools and requires training for hearing officers. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1292: Enhanced sentencing Colorado Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice recommendations

Allows persons sentenced as violent offenders to serve their sentences concurrently under certain circumstances, and allows persons sentenced as violent and habitual offenders to petition the court to modify their sentence. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1295: Audits of Department of Health Care Policy and Financing payments to providers

Requires the Office of the State Auditor to conduct a review of the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing’s Recovery Audit Contractor Program. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1298: Earlier funding for middle school lead testing

Allows the Department of Public Health and Environment to begin providing reimbursements to middle schools for lead testing costs on June 1, 2023, instead of March 15, 2024. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1299: Justice Reinvestment Crime Prevention Initiative

Modifies the Justice Reinvestment Crime Prevention Initiative in the Department of Local Affairs to allow components of the initiative to continue beyond FY 2022-23. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1300: Continuous eligibility medical coverage

Requires HCPF to extend continuous eligibility to select groups and produce a report studying extending eligibility to additional groups. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1301: Revisor's bill

Amends or repeals obsolete, unclear, or conflicting laws. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1305: Continue health benefits in work-related death

Eliminates the requirement that an employer must contribute to the Police Officers’ and Firefighters’ Continuation of Benefits Fund to be eligible for the continuation of benefits, and directs a transfer to the fund. Signed on Thursday.

House Bill 1226: Hospital transparency and reporting requirements

Adds information to be disclosed by hospitals for the hospital expenditure report and allows the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing to enforce data collection procedures through fines. Additionally, the bill places disclosure requirements on hospitals. Signed on Friday.

House Bill 1280: Colorado Access to Justice Commission

Codifies the authority and duties of the Colorado Access to Justice Commission. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 193: Victim notification of proceedings

Requires an offender’s discharge date from parole to occur 15 days after notification of the victim and requires information presented to victims to be in easy-to-understand language. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 257: Auto Theft Prevention Cash Fund

Transfers $5 million to the Auto Theft Prevention Cash Fund to provide funding for programs related to supporting victims of auto theft and supporting technology enhancements. Signed on Friday.

House Bill 1271: Lunar New Year Day as an observed state holiday

Establishes the first Friday in February as “Lunar New Year Day,” an observed state holiday. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 269: Colorado preschool program provider bonus payments

Creates a program in the Colorado Department of Early Childhood to provide a one-time bonus payment to providers participating in the Universal Preschool Program. Signed on Friday.

House Bill 1290: Proposition EE funding retention rate reduction

Refers a ballot measure to voters at the November 2023 statewide election to retain excess revenue collected from Proposition EE that otherwise would be refunded, and to maintain the tax rates that were approved in Proposition EE. Signed on Friday.

House Bill 1008: Food accessibility

Creates a tax credit and requires that certain federal income tax deductions be added back when computing state taxable income. Signed on Friday.

House Bill 1041: Prohibit wagering on simulcast greyhound races

Prohibits wagering on simulcast greyhound races and changes the funding mechanism for the Greyhound Welfare and Adoption Fund. Signed on Friday.

House Bill 1061: Alcohol beverage retail establishment permit

Expands the art gallery permit to include retail establishments that meet certain criteria. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 17: Additional uses paid sick leave

Adds new uses for accrued paid sick leave. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 25: In God We Trust special license plate

Creates the In God We Trust special license plate. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 34: Definition of serious bodily injury

Amends the definition of “serious bodily injury.” Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 35: Middle-Income Housing Authority Act

Adds members to the board of directors of the Middle-Income Housing Authority and expands its power to enter into public-private partnerships. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 44: Veterinary Education Loan Repayment Program

Makes changes to the Veterinary Education Loan Repayment Program. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 49: Special mobile machinery registration exemption

Changes the qualification criteria for the special mobile machinery registration exempt program to allow owners of 250 pieces of machinery or more to participate. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 54: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office

Expands the reporting requirements and activities of the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 56: Compensatory direct distribution to PERA

Requires a payment to be made to the Public Employees’ Retirement Association to recompense PERA for the cancellation of a previously scheduled July 1, 2020, direct distribution. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 67: Participant facilitated recidivism reduction program

Requires the Department of Corrections to contract with a nonprofit to develop a pre-release and reentry program at the Sterling Correctional Facility. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 76: Sunset continue CO Youth Advisory Council

Continues the Colorado Youth Advisory Council in the Legislative Department until Sept. 1, 2028. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 148: Illegal drug laboratory property and certification

Requires the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to create a public database of residences used as illegal laboratories. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 155: Sunset continue nursing home administrators

Continues the regulation of nursing home administrators in the Department of Regulatory Agencies, which is scheduled to repeal on Sept. 1, 2023. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 159: Sunset Colorado Food Systems Advisory Council

Continues the Colorado Food Systems Advisory Council in Colorado State University, which is scheduled to repeal on Sept. 1, 2023. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 165: Sunset Division of Racing and Racing Commission

Continues the Division of Racing Events and the Colorado Racing Commission in the Department of Revenue, which is scheduled to repeal on Sept. 1, 2023. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 173: Colorado Child Support Commission recommendations

Makes changes to the child support system that were recommended by the Colorado Child Support Commission. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 175: Financing of Downtown Development Authority projects

Allows municipalities to adopt 20-year extension periods for property tax increment financing arrangements for downtown development authorities. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 179: Dental plans medical loss ratio

Allows the Division of Insurance to investigate dental plan carriers with lower than average dental loss ratios after two years of data collection. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 186: Oil and gas commission study methane seepage Raton Basin

Commissions a study on methane seepage in the Raton Basin. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 258: Consolidate Colorado educator programs in Colorado Department of Education

Consolidates the authority to approve and oversee educator preparation programs under the State Board of Education in the Colorado Department of Education. Signed on Friday.