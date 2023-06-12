Gov. Jared Polis signed 473 bills into law from the state's 2023 legislative session.
After being signed, bills take effect in August, 90 days after the general assembly adjourns, unless otherwise specified in the bill. A full list of legislation signed this year can be found online by clicking here.
Polis had until Wednesday to sign or veto the bills passed during Colorado's 2023 legislative session. Any bills he didn't take action on would become law without his signature.
Here are all of the bills signed into law this week, the last of the year.
Senate Bill 105: Ensure equal pay for equal work
Requires the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment to investigate and take enforcement action regarding complaints alleging violations of state pay equity laws, and makes updates to job posting and employee notification requirements for employers when hiring employees. Signed on Monday. Read more about the bill here.
House Bill 1126: Consumer reports not include medical debt information
Modifies the prohibition on consumer reports to include medical debt and places disclosure requirements on debt collectors and collections agencies. Signed on Monday. Read more about the bill here.
House Bill 1306: Public use of elected officials' social media
Allows a state elected official to restrict or ban an individual from using the private social media account of the official. Signed on Monday. Read more about the bill here.
Senate Bill 108: Allowing temporary reductions in property tax due
Specifies that local governments may provide temporary property tax relief through temporary tax credits or mill levy reductions. Signed on Monday. Read more about the bill here.
Senate Bill 82: Colorado Fostering Success Voucher Program
Establishes the Colorado Fostering Success Voucher Program to provide housing vouchers and case management services to eligible youth who were in the foster care system. Signed on Monday. Read more about the bill here.
House Bill 1003: School mental health assessment
Requires the Behavioral Health Administration to administer a mental health screening program available to public schools serving grades 6 through 12. Signed on Monday. Read more about the bill here.
Senate Bill 192: Sunset Pesticide Applicators' Act
Continues the regulation of pesticide applicators in the Department of Agriculture, which is scheduled to repeal on Sept. 1, 2023. Signed on Monday. Read more about the bill here.
House Bill 1013: Use of restrictive practices in prisons
Modifies how clinical restraints may be used in correctional facilities by requiring the Department of Corrections to adhere to National Commission on Correctional Health Care standards. Signed on Monday. Read more about the bill here.
House Bill 1019: Judicial discipline procedures and reporting
Makes several changes to the Commission on Judicial Discipline including requiring the commission to have a point of contact for complaints, to allow complaints to be submitted online, and to collect certain information. Signed on Monday. Read more about the bill here.
Senate Bill 184: Protections for residential tenants
Limits landlord uses of prospective tenant financial information in rental applications and limits security deposits charged by landlords. Signed on Tuesday. Read more about the bill here.
House Bill 1100: Restrict government involvement in immigration detention
Restricts the ability of the state and local governments to enter into certain agreements involving immigration detention facilities. Signed on Tuesday. Read more about the bill here.
House Bill 1120: Eviction protections for residential tenants
Requires mediation in eviction proceedings when the tenant qualifies for certain types of financial assistance. Signed on Tuesday. Read more about the bill here.
Senate Bill 172: Protecting Opportunities and Workers' Rights Act
Makes changes to state law regarding discriminatory and unfair labor practices, and non-disclosure agreements. Signed on Tuesday. Read more about the bill here.
Senate Bill 254: Search warrant procedures
Establishes limitations and requirements for warrants executed by law enforcement officers. Signed on Tuesday. Read more about the bill here.
Senate Bill 3: Colorado Adult High School Program
Creates the Colorado Adult High School Program for adults without a high school education to earn a diploma, industry certificate or college credit at no cost. Signed on Tuesday. Read more about the bill here.
House Bill 1130: Drug coverage for serious mental illness
For drugs treating certain mental health conditions, makes changes to step therapy requirements and requires that HCPF review newly FDA approved drugs within 90 days. Signed on Tuesday. Read more about the bill here.
House Bill 1294: Pollution protection measures
Updates procedures and requirements for air quality control regulations and creates a legislative interim committee. Signed on Tuesday. Read more about the bill here.
Senate Bill 276: Modifications to laws regarding elections
Makes multiple changes to the uniform election code and the conduct of elections, including changing the method for the state to reimburse counties for a portion of the cost to conduct elections. Signed on Tuesday. Read more about the bill here.
Senate Bill 306: Buildings in the Capitol Complex
Modifies funding mechanisms for capital construction projects in the Capitol Complex. Signed on Tuesday. Read more about the bill here.
House Bill 1068: Pet animal ownership in housing
Provides protections for pet ownership in housing. Signed on Wednesday. Read more about the bill here.
Senate Bill 249: False reporting of emergency
Creates the new crime of falsely reporting a mass shooting and expands the crime of falsely reporting an emergency to include when a threat causes a shelter-in-place order. Signed on Wednesday. Read more about the bill here.
Senate Bill 271: Intoxicating cannabinoid hemp and marijuana
Modifies the regulation of cannabinoids and compounds derived from hemp and marijuana, and requires the Department of Revenue to conduct a feasibility study. Signed on Wednesday. Read more about the bill here.
House Bill 1255: Regulating local housing growth restrictions
Prohibits local governments from enforcing local housing growth restrictions. Signed on Wednesday. Read more about the bill here.
House Bill 1135: Penalty for indecent exposure in view of minors
Makes indecent exposure a class 6 felony offense if committed in view of a minor. Signed on Wednesday. Read more about the bill here.
House Bill 1002: Epinephrine auto-injectors
Caps the amount an insurance carrier may require a covered person to pay for an epinephrine auto-injector at $60, and creates an epinephrine auto-injector affordability program in the Department of Regulatory Agencies. Signed on Wednesday. Read more about the bill here.
House Bill 1245: Campaign practices for municipal elections
Establishes campaign contribution limits for municipal elections and modifies reporting, open records, and file retention requirements related to municipal campaigns. Signed on Wednesday. Read more about the bill here.
House Bill 1192: Additional protections in consumer code
Repeals and reenacts the “Colorado Antitrust Act of 1992” as the “Colorado State Antitrust Act of 2023” and makes several changes. Signed on Wednesday. Read more about the bill here.
House Bill 1196: Remedies at law for violating Colorado Youth Act
Allows aggrieved parties to pursue legal action for workers’ compensation violations under the Colorado Youth Employment Opportunity Act. Signed on Wednesday. Read more about the bill here.
House Bill 1182: Remote public access to criminal court proceedings
Requires county and district courts to allow the public to view criminal court proceedings conducted in open court, provided the court has the technology to do so. Signed on Wednesday. Read more about the bill here.
House Bill 1205: Office of Judicial Ombudsman
Creates the Office of the Judicial Discipline Ombudsman in the Judicial Department to respond to and support judicial staff in reporting misconduct to the Commission on Judicial Discipline. Signed on Wednesday. Read more about the bill here.
House Bill 1220: Study Republican River groundwater economic impact
Requires the Colorado Water Center to complete an economic analysis in the Republican River Basin based on water usage. Signed on Saturday.
Senate Bill 298: Allow public hospital collaboration agreements
Exempts hospitals with fewer than 50 beds from select antitrust requirements for the purpose of improving healthcare access in rural or frontier communities. Signed on Saturday.
Senate Bill 261: Direct Care Workforce Stabilization Board
Creates the Direct Care Workforce Stabilization Board in the Department of Labor and Employment. Signed on Monday.
Senate Bill 31: Improve health care access for older Coloradans
Creates the Colorado Multidisciplinary Health Care Provider Access Training Program at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus to provide clinical training opportunities in geriatric medicine for graduate students. Signed on Monday.
House Bill 1269: Extended stay and boarding patients
Enacts measures to better understand the behavioral health needs of children and youth, and creates a cash fund to provide additional resources to providers serving children and youth with more intensive needs. Signed on Monday.
House Bill 1024: Relative and kin placement of a child
Enacts several measures related to the placement of children or youth with relatives or kin. Signed on Monday.
House Bill 1287: County regulation related to short-term rentals
Modifies a board of county commissioners’ regulatory authority on short-term rentals. Signed on Monday.
House Bill 1304: Proposition 123 affordable housing programs
Makes technical changes to administrative requirements of Proposition 123. Reallocates administrative authority for grant programs within divisions of the Department of Local Affairs, and specifies legislative reporting requirements. Signed on Monday.
House Bill 1267: Double fines speeding trucks on steep grades
Allows the Colorado Department of Transportation to create steep downhill grade zones, where fines and fees for speeding violations by commercial drivers double. Signed on Monday.
Senate Bill 270: Projects to restore natural stream systems
Creates a rebuttable presumption that a minor stream restoration project does not cause material injury to a vested water right, and outlines the qualification requirements for a minor stream restoration project. Signed on Monday.
House Bill 1274: Species conservation trust fund projects
Authorizes expenditures in the Department of Natural Resources for a designated list of projects to conserve native species. Signed on Monday.
Senate Bill 177: 2023 Colorado Water Conservation Board water projects appropriations
Funds water projects in the Department of Natural Resources and directs transfers between cash funds for appropriation to water-related projects. Signed on Monday.
House Bill 1309: Tax credit for film
Makes the current performance-based incentive for film production in Colorado unavailable in 2024. Signed on Monday.
Senate Bill 206: Disclose radon information residential property
Requires property sellers, landlords, and real estate brokers to provide radon disclosures to buyers and tenants. Signed on Monday.
Senate Bill 36: Veterans with disabilities property tax exemption requirements
Makes changes to the application process for the property tax exemption for veterans with a disability. Signed on Monday.
Senate Bill 164: Sunset process Sex Offender Management Board
Continues the Sex Offender Management Board in the Department of Public Safety, which is scheduled to repeal on Sept. 1, 2023. Signed on Monday.
Senate Bill 195: Calculation of contributions to meet cost sharing
Requires health insurance plans to include any payments made by the covered person or on their behalf when calculating their total contribution towards meeting cost-sharing requirements. Signed on Monday.
Senate Bill 198: Clean Energy Plans
Expands the applicability of Clean Energy Plans and requires the Department of Public Health and Environment to verify greenhouse gas emissions reductions. Signed on Monday.
Senate Bill 199: Marijuana license applications and renewals
Clarifies how state and local licensing authorities refund fees if a marijuana application is denied, and allows the Department of Revenue to renew state licenses that have not received local jurisdiction approval before state license expiration. Signed on Monday.
Senate Bill 200: Automated vehicle identification systems
Establishes new regulations on the use of Automated Vehicle Identification Systems (AVIS) by state, county, and city jurisdictions. Signed on Monday.
Senate Bill 203: Authorize Department of Corrections inspector general to apprehend fugitives
Gives the inspector general in the Department of Corrections the authority to arrest a fugitive. Signed on Monday.
Senate Bill 208: Correction of certain tax statute cross references
Makes nonsubstantive corrections to cross references in the tax statutes. Signed on Monday.
Senate Bill 212: United States Navy Seabees license plate
Creates the U.S. Navy Seabees special license plate. Signed on Monday.
Senate Bill 247: Division of Civil Protections and Rights in Department of Law
Creates the Division of Civil Protections and Rights in the Department of Law. Signed on Monday.
Senate Bill 248: Attorney General regulated consumer credit transactions
Creates the Consumer Credit Unit Cash Fund in the Department of Law, modifies the scheduled collection of certain business registration fees under the Uniform Consumer Credit Code, and transfers the balances from two funds to this new consolidated fund. Signed on Monday.
Senate Bill 251: Revoke driver's license appeal Attorney General
Requires the Department of Law, instead of district attorneys, to represent the Department of Revenue in driver licenses appeals. Signed on Monday.
House Bill 1017: Electronic sales and use tax simplification system
Requires the Department of Revenue to make modifications to the electronic Sales and Use Tax System, initiate a promotional campaign for the system, and prohibits collection of certain fees for payments through the system. Signed on Monday.
House Bill 1048: Two-lane state highway staggered delineator posts
Requires the Department of Transportation to consider implementing flexible delineator posts whenever constructing, repaving, or repairing any section of two-lane state highway if farming or other oversize loads actively utilize that section of the highway. Signed on Monday.
House Bill 1056: Efficiency at the state archives
Modernizes record keeping of state publications by expanding the definition of “records” to include digital media and eliminates a requirement that the State Archives receive physical copies of agency publications. Signed on Monday.
House Bill 1076: Workers' compensation
Modifies workers’ compensation benefits and creates additional avenues to prehearings at the Division of the Independent Medical Examiner. Signed on Monday.
House Bill 1084: Continuation of military retirement benefit deduction
Extends the military retirement benefits deduction for taxpayers under age 55, which is currently set to expire after 2023, through 2033. Signed on Monday.
House Bill 1095: Prohibited provisions in rental agreements
Prohibits written rental agreements from including certain provisions. Signed on Monday.
House Bill 1102: Alcohol and drug impaired driving enforcement
Expands high-visibility drunk driving enforcement programs to include both alcohol and drug-impaired driving, and requires an annual appropriation of $1.5 million from the State Highway Fund for allocation to local governments. Signed on Monday.
House Bill 1229: Amending terms consumer lending laws
Modifies the requirements for loans not exceeding $1,000 and provides that state law applies to interest rates on consumer credit transactions. Signed on Monday.
House Bill 1257: Mobile home park water quality
Creates multiple programs to address water quality in mobile home parks. Signed on Monday.
Senate Bill 163: Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers classified as state troopers
Expands the classification of state troopers in the Public Employees’ Retirement Association to include Wildlife Officers and Parks and Recreation Officers employed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Signed on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 149: Higher education student financial aid for youth mentors
Creates the Youth Mentorship Assistance Grant Pilot Program to provide financial aid for college students who provide mentorship services through participating youth mentorship organizations. Signed on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 296: Prevent harassment and discrimination in schools
Requires that public schools adopt a formal policy protecting students from harassment or discrimination, train staff annually, and collect and pass data on reported incidents to school districts and the state. Signed on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 28: Penalty for commercial vehicle offenses
Clarifies the penalty for certain offenses involving the operation of a commercial vehicle. Signed on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 88: Sentence served before parole and notify victim
Requires the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice to submit progress reports to the General Assembly on its sentencing reform study. Signed on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 111: Public employees' workplace protection
Establishes certain rights for public employees and associated enforcement procedures. Signed on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 263: General fund loan natural disaster mitigation enterprise
Makes a general fund loan to the Natural Disaster Mitigation Enterprise Fund. Signed on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 267: Chatfield State Park water quality fee
Creates a process to establish a fee to support water quality efforts by the Chatfield Watershed Authority. Signed on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 268: Ten-year transportation plan information
Instructs the Colorado Department of Transportation to provide certain information in its ten-year transportation plans and to designate a staff member as a contact to answer questions on transportation projects for state and local elected officials. Signed on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 272: Joint legislative committee meeting disaster declaration
Adjusts the requirements for Executive Committee and Joint Budget Committees to meet during a governor declared disaster emergency. Signed on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 278: Allocation for art in public places for 2022-23 fiscal year
Clarifies requirements for the Art in Public Places program and makes it optional for certain projects. Signed on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 280: Hazardous material mitigation
Creates an enterprise and a grant program, among other changes, to address hazardous materials transportation and vehicle emissions. Signed on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 281: Limited transferability of college credits notice
Requires institutions of higher education that are not regionally accredited to provide an enrollment agreement to students that includes certain information about credit transferability. Signed on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 286: Access to government records
Updates various provisions of the Colorado Open Records Act (CORA). Signed on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 293: Use of student athlete's name image or likeness
Allows institutions of higher education to solicit opportunities for a student athlete to earn compensation for use of their name, image, or likeness. Signed on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 294: Increase general fund transfers to capital construction fund
Makes a one-time $18,212,764 transfer from the General Fund to the Capital Construction fund and its information technology capital account. Signed on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 297: America 250 Colorado 150 Commission
Expands membership and provides funding for the America 250 Colorado 150 Commission in History Colorado. Signed on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 299: Epinephrine auto-injectors at institutions of higher education
Requires epinephrine injectors to be placed in residential and cafeteria facilities at higher education institutions. Signed on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 302: Colorado Veterans’ Service-to-Career Program
Modifies the Veterans’ Service-to-Career Program in the Department of Labor and Employment. Signed on Tuesday.
House Bill 1186: Remote participation in residential evictions
Allows individuals to participate remotely in eviction proceedings. Signed on Wednesday.
Senate Bill 277: Public safety programs extended uses
Revises and extends grant programs in the Department of Public Safety, and extends the authority to spend any remaining funds from appropriations made in the current FY 2022-23. Signed on Wednesday.
House Bill 1112: Earned income and child tax credits
Expands the state earned income tax credit and child tax credit. Signed on Wednesday.
House Bill 1189: Employer assistance for home purchase tax credit
For tax year 2024 through tax year 2026, creates a state income tax credit for employers who make a contribution to an employee for purchasing a primary residence. Signed on Wednesday.
House Bill 1086: Due Process Asset Forfeiture Act
Updates the information included in the Department of Local Affairs’ civil asset forfeiture report. Signed on Wednesday.
House Bill 1132: The court data-sharing task force
Creates a task force for data sharing between state and municipal court data systems. Signed on Wednesday.
House Bill 1133: Cost of phone calls for persons in custody
Requires the state to cover free phone calls in Department of Corrections facilities. Signed on Wednesday.
House Bill 1138: Procedures related to adult competency
Allows a district attorney, a medical professional, a representative of the Behavioral Health Administration, or a representative from the Office of Civil and Forensic Mental Health to initiate a proceeding for a certification for short-term treatment. Signed on Wednesday.
House Bill 1158: Colorado Commodity Supplemental Food Grant Program
Creates the Colorado Commodity Supplemental Food Grant Program in the Department of Human Services to provide grants for purchasing and distributing food packages to low-income older adults. Signed on Wednesday.
House Bill 1181: Guaranteed asset protection agreements
Establishes requirements for guaranteed asset protection agreements offered by motor vehicle lenders. Signed on Wednesday.
House Bill 1200: Improved outcomes persons behavioral health
Requires Managed Care Entities (MCEs) to enter into single-case agreements when necessary to provide covered behavioral health services. Signed on Wednesday.
House Bill 1216: Natural gas pipeline safety
Directs the Public Utilities Commission to adopt rules regarding natural gas pipelines. Signed on Wednesday.
House Bill 1223: Task force to prioritize grants target population
Establishes a task force to coordinate the distribution of existing and new grants to reduce youth violence, suicide, and delinquency risk for target communities. Signed on Wednesday.
House Bill 1235: Technical modification to Department of Early Childhood
Makes modifications to the new Department of Early Childhood. Signed on Wednesday.
House Bill 1242: Water conservation in oil and gas operations
Places new reporting requirements on oil and gas operators concerning water use and requires the Department of Natural Resources to adopt rules to reduce, reuse, and recycle water used in oil and gas operations. Signed on Wednesday.
House Bill 1244: Regional Health Connector Program
Continues the Regional Health Connector Program under the Colorado Department of Higher Education and relocates it to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment starting in FY 2024-25. Signed on Wednesday.
House Bill 1250: Attorney General jurisdiction regulate architects
Revises erroneous language in statute pertaining to powers and duties of the attorney general. Signed on Wednesday.
House Bill 1251: Repeal of obsolete provisions in Title 39
Removes expired tax credits and obsolete definitions in Title 39. Signed on Wednesday.
House Bill 1253: Task force to study corporate housing ownership
Creates a task force to study corporate ownership of housing. Signed on Wednesday.
House Bill 1262: Colorado Re-engaged Initiative modifications
Modifies the Colorado Re-engaged Initiative to allow students who have earned less than 15 credits before transferring to qualify for the program. Signed on Wednesday.
House Bill 1266: Reverse mortgage repayment when home uninhabitable
Adds an exception to reverse mortgage repayment requirements for a temporary absence following a natural disaster. Signed on Wednesday.
House Bill 1297: Prohibit corporation issuing scrip in bearer form
Updates statute to prohibit a corporation from issuing a scrip in bearer form upon the holder surrendering enough scrip to equal a full share. Signed on Wednesday.
House Bill 1307: Juvenile detention services and funding
Provides funding for the placement of detained juveniles that are over the statutory bed cap for the Division of Youth Services. Signed on Wednesday.
Polis also vetoed four bills this week:
Senate Bill 60: Consumer protection in event ticketing sales
Expands the definition of deceptive trade practice for online ticket resales, exempts select tickets from sale limitations, and outlines a civil penalty structure for violations. Vetoed on Tuesday. Read more about the bill here.
House Bill 1190: Affordable housing right of first refusal
Creates the right of first refusal for local governments to purchase multi-unit residential properties for long-term affordable housing. Vetoed on Tuesday. Read more about the bill here.
House Bill 1258: Drug Crime Cost Task Force
Creates a task force and a study to evaluate costs associated with drug crime enforcement. Vetoed on Tuesday. Read more about the bill here.
House Bill 1259: Open Meetings Law executive session violations
Allows local public bodies to cure executive session violations of the Open Meetings Law before the violation can be challenged in court. Vetoed on Tuesday.
