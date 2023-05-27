Nineteen days after the end of Colorado's 2023 legislative session, Gov. Jared Polis has signed 297 bills into law.

After being signed, bills take effect in August, 90 days after the general assembly adjourns, unless otherwise specified in the bill. A full list of legislation signed this year can be found online by clicking here.

Polis has until June 7 to sign, veto or let the bills passed this session become law without his signature.

Here are all of the bills signed into law this week.

Senate Bill 1: Authority of public-private collaboration unit for housing

Transfers $13 million to the Unused State-Owned Real Property Fund and expands allowable uses of the fund to include development of housing projects by the Public-Private Collaboration Unit in the Department of Personnel and Administration. Signed on Saturday. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 275: Colorado Wild Horse Project

Creates the Wild Horse Management Project in the Department of Agriculture to operate programs to support the management of wild horses in Colorado. Signed on Saturday. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 6: Creation of the Rural Opportunity Office

Codifies the Rural Opportunity Office in the Office of Economic Development and International Trade. Signed on Saturday. Read more about the bill here.

House Bill 1247: Assess advanced energy solutions in rural Colorado

Requires the Colorado Energy Office to conduct studies of electric transmission and energy generation in rural Colorado. Signed on Saturday. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 295: Colorado River Drought Task Force

Creates the Colorado River Drought Task Force. Signed on Saturday.

Senate Bill 174: Access to certain behavioral health services

Requires select mental health services to be covered for Medicaid members under 21. Signed on Saturday.

House Bill 1265: Born to be wild special license plate

Creates the "Born to be Wild" special license plate for the purpose of funding conflict mitigation related to gray wolf population management. Signed on Saturday. Read more about the bill here.

House Bill 1268: Private treatment for out-of-state defendant

Updates the process and parameters for private treatment standards for interstate compact offenders. Signed on Saturday.

House Bill 1260: Advanced industry and semiconductor manufacturing incentives

Modifies existing tax credits, allows local governments to designate new areas where manufacturers may access certain enterprise zone tax credits, and creates a task force. Signed on Saturday.

Senate Bill 145: Stegosaurus state fossil license plate

Creates the stegosaurus state fossil license plate. Signed on Monday. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 285: Energy and carbon management regulation in Colorado

Renames the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission as the Energy and Carbon Management Commission and expands the commission's regulatory authority to include emerging energy generation and storage technologies — specifically deep geothermal and underground gas storage. Signed on Monday.

House Bill 1210: Carbon management

Directs the Colorado Energy Office to contract with an organization to develop a carbon management roadmap. Signed on Monday.

House Bill 1281: Advance the use of clean hydrogen

Creates a state approval process for clean hydrogen projects and a refundable income tax credit for using clean hydrogen. Signed on Monday.

House Bill 1198: Teacher externship program for science technology engineering and math disciplines

Establishes a teacher externship program in the Department of Labor and Employment. Signed on Monday.

Senate Bill 283: Mechanisms for federal infrastructure funding

Makes two transfers for the purpose of providing state matching funds for federal funding opportunities. Signed on Monday.

Senate Bill 75: Deletion of child's name from criminal justice records

Requires courts to replace identifying information on judicial records involving children with “child victim” or “child witness” to protect the individual’s identity. Signed on Tuesday. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 290: Natural medicine regulation and legalization

Modifies the regulation of certain natural psychedelics and updates the criminal provisions related to the administration Proposition 122. Signed on Tuesday. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 255: Wolf Depredation Compensation Fund

Creates the Wolf Depredation Compensation Fund in the Department of Natural Resources to compensate landowners and agricultural producers for losses from wolf depredation. Signed on Tuesday. Read more about the bill here.

House Bill 1026: Family time for grandparents

Allows appointments of legal representatives to represent children in matters involving grandparent family time. Signed on Tuesday. Read more about the bill here.

House Bill 1187: Alternatives in criminal justice system and pregnant persons

Limits when the courts may detain or incarcerate a pregnant person or a person in a postpartum period. Signed on Tuesday.

House Bill 1091: Continuation of child care contribution tax credit

Extends the child care contribution tax credit, currently set to expire after 2024, through 2027. Signed on Tuesday.

House Bill 1233: Electric vehicle charging and parking requirements

Includes a number of provisions to incentivize the expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Signed on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 292: Labor requirements for energy sector construction

Requires energy sector public works projects to comply with apprenticeship and prevailing wage requirements. Signed on Tuesday.

House Bill 1081: Employee ownership tax credit expansion

Makes several changes to expand the Employee Ownership Tax Credit. Signed on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 303: Reduce property taxes and voter-approved revenue change

Refers a ballot measure to voters at the November 2023 election and changes the treatment of property tax backfill payments to consolidated city and county governments under Senate Bill 22-238. Signed on Wednesday. Read more about the bill here.

House Bill 1311: Identical temporary TABOR refund

Conditional upon approval of the ballot measure referred to voters in Senate Bill 23-303, this bill directs that TABOR refunds that would otherwise be paid in FY 2023-24 via the six-tier sales tax refund mechanism be instead paid in equal amounts to qualifying taxpayers. Signed on Wednesday. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 304: Property tax valuation

Specifies factors that assessors must consider when valuing property, requires counties with a population of at least 300,000 people to use the alternative protest and appeal procedure, and requires assessors to provide certain information to taxpayers upon request. Signed on Wednesday. Read more about the bill here.

House Bill 1057: Amenities for all genders in public buildings

Creates requirements for public buildings regarding non-gendered bathrooms, baby diaper changing stations, and signage. Signed on Wednesday. Read more about the bill here.

House Bill 1105: Homeowners' association and metropolitan district homeowners' rights task forces

Creates the HOA Homeowners’ Rights Task Force and the Metropolitan District Homeowners’ Rights Task Force in the Department of Law. Signed on Wednesday. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 265: Prohibit professional discipline for marijuana

Limits the consideration of civil or criminal judgements based solely on the consumption, possession, cultivation, or processing of marijuana during professional licensure applications and disciplinary actions. Signed on Wednesday.

House Bill 1241: Task force to study K-12 accountability system

Creates a task force in the Colorado Department of Education to study and make recommendations concerning best practices and improvements to the public school accountability and accreditation system. Signed on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 209: Remove erroneous date from CLIMBER Act

Removes a reference to an erroneous date in the Colorado Loans for Increasing Main Street Business Economic Recovery Act, or CLIMBER Act. Signed on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 210: Update administration of certain human services

Modifies procedures for human services functions in multiple agencies. Signed on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 282: Jury Appreciation Day

Establishes Sept. 5 as “Jury Appreciation Day,” an observed state holiday. Signed on Wednesday.

House Bill 1077: Informed consent to intimate patient examinations

Requires health professionals, students, and trainees to obtain informed consent from sedated or unconscious patients before performing intimate examinations. Signed on Thursday by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera while serving as acting governor. Read more about the bill here.

House Bill 1178: Court personnel and domestic violence awareness

Places additional requirements and restrictions on the courts in certain family law cases involving domestic violence and child abuse. Signed on Thursday by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera while serving as acting governor. Read more about the bill here.

House Bill 1108: Victim and survivor training for judicial personnel

Creates a task force to study victim and survivor training for judicial personnel. Signed on Thursday by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera while serving as acting governor. Read more about the bill here.

House Bill 1032: Remedies persons with disabilities

Specifies the legal remedies that a person with a disability may pursue in cases alleging discrimination. Signed on Thursday by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera while serving as acting governor. Read more about the bill here.

House Bill 1136: Prosthetic devices for recreational activity

Requires state-regulated insurance plans to cover an alternative prosthetic limb if the patient’s physician determines that it is necessary to engage in physical and recreational activity. Signed on Thursday by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera while serving as acting governor. Read more about the bill here.

House Bill 1184: Low-income housing property tax exemptions

Expands an existing property tax exemption for vacant land held by a nonprofit organization to build and sell affordable housing units, and deems certain land leased by nonprofit community land trusts and home developers as charitable and exempt under the state constitution. Signed on Thursday by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera while serving as acting governor.

Senate Bill 167: Board of Nursing regulate certified midwives

Requires the Board of Nursing in the Department of Regulatory Agencies to regulate certified midwives. Signed on Thursday by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera while serving as acting governor.

House Bill 1199: Forensic medical evidence process improvements

Requires the Department of Public Safety to establish tracking systems for sexual assault forensic medical evidence examinations and reimbursements under the SAVE program. Signed on Thursday by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera while serving as acting governor.

House Bill 1107: Crime victim services funding

Provides funding to the State Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services Fund and continues the Crime Victim Service Fund. Signed on Thursday by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera while serving as acting governor.

House Bill 1222: Cases of domestic violence in municipal court

Creates new requirements for domestic violence cases heard in municipal courts. Signed on Thursday by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera while serving as acting governor.

House Bill 1296: Create task force study rights persons disabilities

Creates a task force and four subcommittees to study issues concerning persons with disabilities. Signed on Thursday by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera while serving as acting governor.

Senate Bill 289: Community First Choice Medicaid benefit

Creates the Community First Choice option. Signed on Thursday by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera while serving as acting governor.

House Bill 1168: Legal representation and students with disabilities

Requires the Colorado Department of Education to contract with a nonprofit organization to develop a list of attorneys qualified to represent parents in special education disputes with public schools. Signed on Thursday by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera while serving as acting governor.

House Bill 1263: Translating individualized education programs

Requires Individualized Education Plans to be translated into the dominant language spoken at the home of the student. Signed on Thursday by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera while serving as acting governor.

Polis also vetoed three bills this week:

House Bill 1146: Employees may accept cash tips

Prohibits employers from taking adverse action against an employee who accepts a cash gratuity offered by a patron of the business. Vetoed on Tuesday. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 259: Extension of credit for limited gaming

Allows operators of casinos and others with a gaming license to extend credit to another person for gambling. Vetoed on Tuesday. Read more about the bill here.

Senate Bill 273: Agricultural land in urban renewal areas

Specifies that agricultural land that was added to an urban renewal area prior to June 1, 2010, can only be part of the same URA that originally included it prior to that date. Vetoed on Tuesday. Read more about the bill here.