With 58 days left in Colorado's 2023 legislative session, Gov. Jared Polis has signed 42 bills into law.

Signage is the final step in the legislative process after bills receive approval from both the Senate and the House of Representatives. After being signed, bills take effect in August, 90 days after the general assembly adjourns, unless otherwise specified in the bill. A full list of legislation signed this year can be found online by clicking here.

Here are all of the bills signed into law this week.

Senate Bill 137: Transfer to Colorado Economic Development Fund

Transfers $5 million from the General Fund to the Colorado Economic Development Fund. Signed on Monday.

Senate Bill 139: State Severance Tax Trust Fund allocation

Authorizes additional appropriations from the Severance Tax Operational Fund and makes an appropriation of $10 million to the Wildfire Mitigation Capacity Development Fund. Signed on Monday.

Senate Bill 119: Department of Human Services supplemental

Supplemental appropriations made to the Colorado Department of Human Services. Signed on Monday.

House Bill 1005: New energy improvement program changes

Expands the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program and modifies notification requirements when special assessments are levied under the program. Signed on Wednesday.

House Bill 1034: Measures to expand post-conviction DNA testing

Expands the population of persons who are eligible to receive DNA testing after being convicted of a felony. Signed on Friday. Read more about the bill here.

House Bill 1064: Interstate teacher mobility compact

Allows licensed teachers in a member state to more easily obtain a teacher’s licenses from another member state, conditional upon adoption by nine other states. Signed on Friday.

House Bill 1045: Employee leave for Colorado National Guard service

Clarifies that members of the Colorado National Guard and United States reserve forces are entitled to the equivalent of three weeks of leave from their employers when called to service or for training. Signed on Friday.

House Bill 1053: Veterans' cemetery Department of Public Safety gifts grants donations

Adjusts the authority of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the Department of Public Safety to receive and spend gifts, grants and donations. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 10: Water Resources and Agriculture Review Committee

Changes the Water Resources and Agriculture Review Committee from an interim committee to a year-round committee. Signed on Friday.

Senate Bill 40: Staffing agency CAPS checks

Requires staffing agencies to perform CAPS checks and provide results to the employer for any employee provided who will work with at-risk adults, starting Jan. 1, 2024. Signed on Friday.