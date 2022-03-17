Gov. Jared Polis Wednesday signed into law legislation that gives the green light to the University of Northern Colorado to start an osteopathic medical school.
Senate Bill 22-056 won unanimous approval through the General Assembly at every step of the way.
The need for the school is driven by the need for primary care physicians than currently can be provided by existing medical schools, due both to expected population increases, as well as an aging physician workforce. Burnout from COVID is also a factor, too, according to Polis.
Once the school is underway, the university expects to enroll its first group of 25 students in the fall of 2025, with full buildout of up to 90 students by 2029.
"It's exciting to have a new school to prepare new doctors," Polis said, adding the state needs the doctors who will come out of the new school.
The law authorizes UNC to start up the state's third medical school. In addition to the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the for-profit Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine opened in 2006.
"It's a monumental day for the university and our community," Andy Feinstein, president of UNC, told Colorado Politics.
Feinstein said the university is currently interviewing four finalists for the school's founding dean and hoping to finish that process this spring. The university is looking at several sites for the school, he said, adding one potential location is the on-campus Bishop Lehr Hall, which has been largely vacant since 2002. The school is also in discussion with the City of Greeley for a university building in the city's downtown.
Greeley City Manager Raymond Lee told Colorado Politics that, as Greeley looks to diversify its economy, adding the medical school brings a different layer to its economy, which is known for agriculture and manufacturing. The city has two major hospitals, and as it becomes more healthcare-driven, a new medical school is "the right thing to happen for our community."
"It's a win-win" for both the school and the city, he added.
UNC is also working on its candidacy status with Commission on Osteopathic College accreditation, Feinstein said.
Brian Davidson of Banner Health and Banner Medical Group, which operates those two hospitals, said the system's physicians are excited to teach students, particularly in their third and four years.
"It's renewing to have young people around, excited to go into the medical profession," Davidson said. Banner will provide some of the clinical sites for those students, but said their system cannot do it alone and is looking for partners in private medical practices and other health systems.
State Rep. Mary Young, D-Greeley, sponsored SB 56 in the House, along with Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle. Young told Colorado Politics the new school means greater access to physicians and noted that students in the Greeley community, especially people of color, haven't always seen a way to fulfill their dream of pursuing a medical education.
"This will be something for them, to stay in their own community" and pursue a medical degree, Young said.
Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, who sponsored the bill in the Senate with then-President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, thanked Feinstein for the long range vision for medical needs in northern Colorado and his fellow lawmakers for their support.
