Gov. Jared Polis is set to outline his agenda before the Colorado General Assembly at 11 a.m. today and attempt to set the tone for the legislature's work over the next several months.
The governor is making his fourth State of the State address at a time of palpable unease. Coloradans have endured two years of a global pandemic that took the lives of 10,000 of their loved ones. And while there are signs that the pandemic is peaking and that perhaps cases might subside by February, COVID-19 continues to significantly strain the health care system, not to mention hammering schools, several of which have had to shift to remote learning as staffers called in sick.
Indeed, he will deliver his address knowing some in his party are bristling at his refusal to re-impose the stringent strategies he implemented early on to combat the virus, and before politicians whose constituents face soaring energy bills this winter, the worst inflation rate hike in 40 years and a sense that crime is on the rise.
And he will speak just a few days after a grass fire tore through a thousand homes, forced the evacuation of 35,000 people and claimed at least one life in Boulder County.
Polis, who is running for reelection this year, earlier outlined his priorities, notably saving people money by cutting fees and taxes, a goal that, in principle, Republicans share.
His agenda also includes cuts to payroll taxes, holding off on the FAMLI payroll tax, waiving professional fees for nurses and other professions, and eliminating state fees required to start up a business.
“Anything we can do to help Coloradans keep more of their hard-earned money is a priority for us,” he told Colorado Politics.
Another priority is to confront the escalating crime rate, he said.
“The state cannot look the other way,” the governor said. “We need to fund more and better policing, effective youth interventions, reduce recidivism, and recruit and and retain great police officers.”
But the governor maintains that the best solution is to prevent crime from occurring in the first place through better mental health services and other interventions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.