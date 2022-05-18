Holly Lawson, clinical coordinator at St. Francis Hospital, stands next to a new camera monitor system inside a room at St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs on Friday, March 25, 2022. Penrose- St. Francis is expanding the use of cameras that can monitor up to 10 patients at a time who might otherwise need a staff member in the room constantly. Hospitals, nursing homes and the broader health system face a long road to recovery from the staffing shortages. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)