LATEST: Senate Judiciary Committee to hear fentanyl bill at 2 p.m.
The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to tackle the sweeping fentanyl bill at 2 p.m. today.
The panel will likely hear testimony from advocates on both the criminal justice side and the harm reduction side and family members of those who died from fentanyl overdoses.
And just like in the House, the discussion will likely revolve around how to treat simple possession of fentanyl and whether to make it a felony to possess any amount of the deadly drug. However, the committee will take witness testimony only, with action on amendments and a committee vote on Thursday.
As introduced, House Bill 1326 ramps up criminal penalties for distribution of fentanyl, including a felony 1 drug charge for distribution that results in death. It also sets up a "Good Samaritan" clause, allowing a person who provides fentanyl to someone who overdoses – whether intentional or not – to face a lesser than a felony 1 drug charge, even if a recipient dies, if the person calls 911, stays on scene and cooperates with first responders or law enforcement.
A 2019 law made possession of up to 4 grams of fentanyl a misdemeanor, but, as amended in the House, HB 1326 lowers that felony threshold to 1 gram.
There's some nuance here: Experts and law enforcement have said that fentanyl pills typically weigh one-tenth of a gram each. The bulk of that weight isn't fentanyl; as Denver District Attorney Beth McCann put it, they're mostly a "filler" substance used by drug traffickers to form most of the pill and keep its shape. Sometimes that filler is acetaminophen, essentially Tylenol, and sometimes it's an over-the-counter supplement you could get at GNC.
The actual amount of fentanyl in each of those pills varies: According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, some pills may have no fentanyl; some may have half a milligram. On the higher end, they may contain 5 milligrams of fentanyl - significantly more than what's considered a lethal dose for the average person. But an increasing amount of these pills - 42%, according to recent seizures by the DEA - have enough fentanyl to be deadly.
As written, the bill would make it a felony to possess more than 1 gram of a substance containing fentanyl. So 11 pills, weighing one-tenth of a gram each, would qualify, even if those pills have far less than 1 gram of actual fentanyl in them.
The bill allocates $20 million to pay for more opioid overdose antidotes, such as Naloxone, $6 million to expand the state's harm-reduction grant program this year, and $3 million to help jails develop new withdrawal treatment protocols. Correctional facilities would be required to offer opioid agonists and antagonists – methadone, for example – to inmates with opioid-use disorders. And if it's medically necessary, treatment for that inmate will continue throughout their incarceration under the legislation.
The bill also includes an education program to inform users that fentanyl can be found in any illicit street drug, including heroin, methadone or cocaine, or mixed with analgesics, such as acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, for example. The drug can also be formed to imitate other drugs, such as Percocet or Xanax. The bill contains harsher penalties for dealers and those who import pure fentanyl into the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.