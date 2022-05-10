Colorado's legislators on Tuesday rejected a proposal to impose a statewide ban on the sale of flavored tobacco, approved a slew of proposals aimed at preventing wildfires and tackled several other bills in a flurry of activity aimed at beating a constitutional deadline to end the session after 120 days.
That deadline falls at midnight on Wednesday.
In a 5-2 vote, members of the Senate Appropriations Committee unceremoniously killed the House Bill 1064 flavor ban, ending four months of heated debate on one of the most high-profile measures in the 2022 session. The hearing featured no public comment and little debate, unlike the other six votes on the bill that saw hours of discussion and dozens of community members testifying in support and opposition to the measure.
Tuesday’s vote came after Gov. Jared Polis said he opposed the bill, spurring concerns of a veto. Though Polis said the issue is better left to local governments, the ban would have slashed funding for his new universal preschool program funded by state tobacco and nicotine taxes. Polis’ office declined to comment on the bill Tuesday.
Supporters said the bill is necessary to halt tobacco use among minors, while some critics countered that the legislation goes too far.
Here are several other notable bills legislators advanced on Monday and Tuesday.
- The House amended the bill that sends $400 in Taxpayer's Bill of Rights refund checks to taxpayers just as the fall election campaign season starts, which could mean the money Coloradans get is higher. But the House amendment to Senate Bill 233 also suggests it could be lower. Under the current schedule, the money would have been sent out next April as part of the state's three-tiered TABOR refund mechanism, but Gov. Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers want to take the money available through the third mechanism, which deals with sales tax, and send those checks out in August or September of this year. The full House still needs to approve the amended bill.
Polis will soon get the chance to consider legislation to invest around $100 million into Colorado’s child care industry after the state legislature passed Senate Bill 213, which uses $50 million of economic recovery and relief money and another possible $50 million in federal funds to pay for staffing, training and expansion of child care facilities. “It’s a tremendous investment, but even this is not nearly enough to meet the need we have in the state of Colorado to reduce child care costs for working families,” said bill sponsor Rep. Kerry Tipper, D-Lakewood.
More than four out of five Indigenous people in the U.S. have experienced violent crime, according to national data. Those are some of the highest rates of violence for any demographic, with Indigenous women nearly three times more likely to be murdered than white women. Senate Bill 150 aims to address this disparity by creating the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives to facilitate the investigations and provide other support. The bill would also create an emergency alert system to report active crimes and a community advisory board to help lead the office. The Senate still needs to approve House changes and send it to Polis for final consideration.
- The House approved Senate Bill 51, which establishes a sales tax exemption for low-emission heat pumps and building materials, including green concrete, recycled steel and composite wood products. The bill also creates a 10% income tax credit for the purchase of heat pumps. “We are working in this state in a myriad of ways to meet our emissions reduction goals,” said bill sponsor Rep. Emily Sirota, D-Denver. “This is one way to incentivize the use of green building materials and heat pumps which are good for the climate, good for air quality and also good for consumers' pocketbooks.”
It's now up to Polis whether to sign House Bill 1367, which expands the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act to cover employees who work for private households, such as cleaners, gardeners, nannies or elderly care takers. The bill also extends the time to file a claim with the Civil Rights Commission from 180 to 300 days and increases damages that can be recovered in age discrimination cases. “Workers are often in power dynamics where they are more easily harassed, more easily discriminated against and treated badly. That power dynamic is even more when you are walking into someone’s home,” said bill sponsor Sen. Faith Winter, D-Westminster.
The Senate approved House Bill 1131, which, as originally drafted, would have increased the age for criminal prosecution from 10 to 13 years old, except in cases of murder or sexual assault. Lawmakers since amended the bill to only create a task force that would recommend how to better serve children ages 10, 11 and 12 who commit crimes without putting them in the criminal justice system. “This is the first step to us being able to imagine a Colorado where we don’t arrest and detain children at the ages of 10, 11 and 12,” said Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, who sponsored the bill.
The Senate passed House Bill 1358, which provides $18 million to pay for the testing and remediation for facilities that test positive for lead contamination, such as filters or bottle filling stations. Preschools and elementary schools would be tested first, followed by middle schools, if funding is still available. Home-based child care centers are included in the bill but can opt out if they so choose. “We know if lead is in the water, it can have a negative effect on the development of a child’s mind," said bill sponsor Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora.
- The effort to end anonymous donations of sperm and eggs passed the Colorado legislature on Tuesday, and it now only needs the governor’s signature to become law. If signed, Senate Bill 224 would, beginning in 2025, require that donors agree to have their identity be released to children conceived from their donations when they turn 18. The bill would also increase the minimum age of donors to 21, limit them to contributing to no more than 25 families, and give families access to donor's updated medical records.
- The Colorado legislature this week approved several bills that seek to prevent wildfires as the state faces what experts say could be the state’s worst wildfire season in history. House Bill 1132 requires all controlled burns on private property to be reported to local fire departments. Senate Bill 7 implements an enhanced wildfire awareness month outreach campaign over the next two years. House Bill 1011 allocates nearly $27 million to match money that local governments designate for forest management or wildfire mitigation efforts. And House Bill 1012 spends over $7 million on forest health and restoration. “Wildfire mitigation and preparation is up to all of us now. It’s a team sport,” said Rep. Lisa Cutter, D-Littleton, who sponsored SB-7, HB-1011 and HB-1012. “With climate change causing increasingly devastating wildfires, it’s paramount that we take aggressive action.” All four of the bills passed with bipartisan support.
