A Mesa County Court judge has removed Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters as the designated election official for Mesa County, barring her from overseeing the 2022 primary and general elections, the Secretary of State's Office said in a statement.
The office also said the court granted the request to appoint Brandi Bantz, the county's election director, as the designated election official.
“The court’s decision today bars Peters from further threatening the integrity of Mesa’s elections and ensures Mesa County residents have the secure and accessible elections they deserve,” Secretary Jena Griswold said in a statement. “Brandi Bantz has worked in Colorado elections for over 20 years, including as a Director of Elections in Mesa, and I am confident Mesa voters will have great elections this year. As Secretary of State, I will continue to provide the support and oversight needed to ensure the integrity of Colorado’s elections.”
Peters, who has been indicated by a grand jury for her role in alleged security breaches in her county, has denied all the allegations. Peters is running for secretary of state, potentially squaring off with Griswold in November if she wins her party's nomination.
Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.