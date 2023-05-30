Colorado's Jared Polis wants a wager with Florida's Ron DeSantis.
A "friendly wager," that is.
The prize money: Disney.
In a tweet, Colorado's governor directly tagged Florida's governor and asked if the latter would want a "friendly wager." Polis also tagged Disney.
"If the @nuggets win the finals against the @MiamiHEAT, Disney World will move to Colorado, the ACTUAL happiest place on earth to do business, have fun, and be free!" Polis said.
The tweet carries all kinds of political overtones.
The two politicians are among the most popular governors in the country, with both men winning their reelection bids by a landslide.
DeSantis recently announced his bid to win the Republican presidential nomination. Polis, meanwhile, has long been eyed as a potential presidential contender even after Joe Biden also made his reelection bid official.
Undoubtedly, Polis is teasing DeSantis over his row with Disney, a feud that has transfixed the country, and the Colorado's governor "friendly wager" reflects a progressive-conservative undercurrent.
The fight began last year after Disney, beset by significant pressure both internally and externally, publicly opposed a law that bans lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity from grades 4-12, unless required by existing state standards or as part of reproductive health instruction that students can choose not to take.
In response, DeSantis took over Disney World’s self-governing district through legislation passed by Florida lawmakers and appointed a new board of supervisors that would oversee municipal services for the sprawling theme parks and hotels.
DeSantis also threatened to build a state prison near park property.
Disney has filed a lawsuit against the DeSantis administration, a legal battle likely to follow DeSantis through the 2024 presidential contest. Amid the fight, Disney announced that it is scrapping plans to build a new campus in central Florida that would have employed 2,000 people.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
