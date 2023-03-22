Gov. Jared Polis rolled out long-awaited legislation intended to address Colorado's dire shortage of affordable housing.
He was joined by a bevy of local government, environmental and legislative leaders as he introduced the main bill in the two-bill package, which is set to rely on a five-point plan, with short- and long-term proposals. The plan focuses primarily on urban and resort community housing, and leaves out any efforts to override local control for counties.
Municipalities, however, have the option of either adopting "flexible minimum standards" or being mandated to use a state-developed model, which would include zoning changes.
The flexible standards include ADUs - accessory dwelling units, also known as in-law apartments or granny flats - and middle housing, such as duplexes, triplexes and townhomes. Under those standards the municipality can't require parking but the developer can add it. Resort communities have additional flexibility to work regionally on housing strategies that would allow them to find the best places for more dense housing.
For renters, municipalities can regulate short-term rentals for the housing listed above, with "affordability strategies."
The standards are different for non-urban municipalities of more than 5,000 residents, with only ADUs required under the bill to deal with affordable housing issues.
Should a municipality, whether urban or resort, decide to forego the "flexible" option, they would be required to use the statewide standard model, which would impose zoning requirements.
The second facet of the plan focuses on transit-oriented communities, also primarily targeting urban communities along the Front Range, including those with fixed rail and rural resorts.
It could also include more dense housing near bus rapid transit or walkable commercial districts.
The bill also outlines a series of either flexible minimum standards or state-mandated standards.
The intention is to reduce housing and transportation costs.
Under the flexible standards, municipalities can create different levels of multi-family zoning and choose from a menu of "affordability strategies," presumably provided by the state. Parking would not be required but the developer could provide it.
The state model would also impose more detailed zoning standards, with a "density bonus" for affordable projects.
The third facet deals with cutting red tape. That could allow for faster deployment of manufactured homes, which can be built in just a few days but often have to wait a year or more to be placed on site. It also would remove limitations on unit sizes in urban communities, so long as those units comply with fire and building code standards. It would not, however, include units such as tiny homes.
The bill would also lift occupancy standards based on familial relationships. In some communities, most recently Denver, there have been city code limits on the number of unrelated people who can live together.
Homeowners' associations would also be prohibited from blocking development such as ADUs, under the bill.
One issue around red tape is the legislative addition of requirements in building codes, such as a mandate that new multi-family developments include electric vehicle charging stations.
In 2022, Gov. Jared Polis vetoed a bill requiring those stations on new multi-family units. In his 2022 veto letter, the governor said the bill did not have enough flexibility "to adapt to changing infrastructure" and would add too much to housing costs. He also said charging stations ought to be where there would be the most use, not just in new buildings.
The 2022 bill's sponsor, Rep. Alex Valdez, D-Denver, introduced the 2023 version last week, but that measure is far less prescriptive than its 2022 predecessor.
The fourth and fifth points are more focused on longer term issues. The points address issues such as creating a statewide strategic growth plan, doing regular housing needs assessments and housing plans aimed at dealing with gentrification, for example.
The state has never had a strategic growth plan, and the intent is to plan for the future without it leading to urban sprawl.
The bill would come with $15 million to provide technical assistance to local governments. That's in addition to money that came from the American Rescue Plan Act, Proposition 123 and other housing measures adopted by the General Assembly in the past two years.
The bill doesn't define just what is affordable, leaving that to each community to decide, based on the cost of living in those communities.
The second bill, however, is likely to be the most controversial: It would ban all growth caps, whether county or municipal. That would lift limits imposed in Lakewood, Golden and Boulder, for example.
Rep. William Lindstedt, D-Broomfield, points to his own community as a response to growth limits imposed in Boulder decades ago. In addition to Broomfield, the Boulder cap drove development in Superior, Louisville and Marshall, dramatically changing the landscape of Boulder county.
Growth caps interfere with affordable housing, Lindstedt told Colorado Politics.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.