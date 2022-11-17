Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning, his office announced.
Polis, who is fully vaccinated, is currently asymptomatic, according to the announcement. Polis had been testing for COVID-19 regularly after being exposed to someone who had the virus.
"The governor ... will be working from home with his full schedule until he is no longer contagious (for five days if he remains asymptomatic)," the announcement read.
Polis got the newest COVID-19 vaccine booster shot just over two months ago. He publicly received the first booster designed to protect against the omicron variant of the virus during a press conference on Sept. 7, while announcing the opening of 10 community vaccination sites.
In Colorado, COVID-19 cases have risen for nearly six straight weeks after steadily decreasing since July — going from just over 4,000 reported cases during the week of Oct. 2, to over 7,500 cases the week of Nov. 6, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health. There have been 598 new COVID-related hospital admissions this week, up almost 100 from last week.
Polis previously tested positive for COVID-19 in late November 2020, along with his husband, First Gentleman Marlon Reis.
Polis was reportedly asymptomatic at that time as well, but Reis was hospitalized for two days in early December due to shortness of breath and a worsening cough. Reis has since recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.