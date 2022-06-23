Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday announced several changes in the staff who handle his legislative agenda.
David Oppenheim, who has been the governor's chief legislative liaison since 2019, is now director of operations and cabinet affairs.
"Oppenheim has helped guide the Polis-Primavera administration's landmark legislative plans since day one and new laws that are helping save people money and more," according to a statement from the governor's office.
Oppenheim served as chief of staff for both Democratic House speakers Mark Ferrandino and Crisanta Duran. He most recently worked as the Colorado state director of the national progressive organization State Innovation Exchange. He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Lewis & Clark College.
Taking his place: Allie Kimmel, who has been the deputy legislative director since 2019. Kimmel previously spent four years as an education policy advisor to the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. From 2013 to 2015, she was a legislative aide to then-U.S. Rep. Jared Polis. She holds a bachelor's degree in government from Harvard University.
Moving up to deputy legislative director is Eleni Angelides, who has been a legislative advisor in the governor's office since 2019. She previously spent three years working for U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., where she focused on education, social security, Medicare and arts/humanities. She holds a bachelor's degree in politics and international affairs and sociology from Wake Forest University.
Polis complimented his legislative team for its work in "shepherding key legislation to help save people money, improve access to quality health care, provide quality education to Colorado’s kids regardless of zip code, and take bold climate action."
