Coloroda Governor Inauguration

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis gives a speech during inauguration day on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 In Denver.

 Helen H. Richardson - pool, Pool The Denver Post

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday deliver the first State of the State address of his second term in office, focusing on housing, health care costs, water, climate and more.

Read his remarks as prepared here:

Download PDF 2023-StateOfState-GovernorPolis-AsPreparedForDelivery.pdf

