Gov. Jared Polis tapped his chief policy advisor Eve Lieberman to be executive director of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

Lieberman's new role begins on Jan. 1, leading the office responsible for advancing Colorado’s economy by supporting local and regional business development. Lieberman has served as the governor's chief policy advisor and legislative counsel since 2019, previously working as his chief of staff when Polis was in Congress.

“Eve’s counsel and guidance over the past many years have been invaluable to me and I am so appreciative of her work to make Colorado one of the best places to live and work,” Polis said. “Eve will be missed by many on our staff but is not going far and we are excited for what she will bring to the table to help keep Colorado’s economy thriving.”

Polis said Lieberman was a driving force behind the enactment of free full-day kindergarten and universal preschool in Colorado, as well as policies to fight climate change, lower the cost of healthcare and help the economic recovery of small businesses.

Before coming to Colorado, Lieberman served in Congressional roles for 10 years, including as Polis’s chief of staff and managing the House Rules Committee portfolio. She’s also worked as a law clerk for the U.S. Department of Justice and an intern for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. She graduated from the University of Michigan and the George Washington University Law School.

“Eve has helped ensure the governor and the business community worked on data-driven and balanced policy approaches to help businesses recover from the pandemic,” said Loren Furman, president and CEO of the Colorado Chamber. “Eve will continue to deliver positive results for Colorado’s business community and the state in this new role.”

Lieberman will replace Patrick Meyers, who has served as executive director of the office since April of 2021. Meyers will continue his role as the state’s chief recovery officer, managing the staff, oversight and compliance for Colorado’s American Rescue Plan Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Meyers previously worked as the constrained medical supply team leader for Colorado’s COVID Innovation Response Team — earning him the 2021 Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Award — in addition to being chief of staff to former Gov. John Hickenlooper.

“Pat has steered the Office of Economic Development and International Trade through the pandemic and recovery and I want to thank him for his service overseeing this critical agency,” Polis said. “We are grateful that he has agreed to remain on as chief recovery officer."