Elderly Coloradans and people with disabilities can start applying for a rebate to help pay their property tax, rent, and heat expenses, the Polis administration announced Monday.
Residents can get up to $976 a year, depending on their income levels, the administration said.
To be eligible for the Property Tax, Rent, Heat rebate, an individual must have lived in the state for all of 2021, be at least 65 years old and earned less than $15,831 or $21,381 for married couples.
The rebate, which was created in 1987, is also available to a surviving spouse aged 58 or older, and to a disabled person, regardless of age. The General Assembly has, in the last 10 years, expanded the eligible population and tied the rebate to inflation.
The Polis administration said the Property Tax, Rent, Heat rebate, which is paid for with state general fund dollars, has helped nearly 39,000 Coloradans in each fiscal year in the last three years, when they received nearly $18 million combined.
“Making Colorado more affordable with a rebate of up to $976 on property tax, rent, and heat saves people money and I encourage people to inquire about this opportunity, especially seniors and Coloradans on disability,” Polis said in a statement.
The administration said application instructions and forms are also now available in Spanish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.