Former Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne has been named the new CEO of Denver Health.
She replaces Robin Wittenstein, who will retire at the end of August. Lynne was named the sole finalist for the position earlier this month.
Lynne is currently the senior vice president and chief operating officer at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, where she leads administrative functions and strategic initiatives. She also directed the university’s COVID-19 response and policies, according to a statement from Denver Health.
“We are confident that Donna’s extensive operational and leadership experience, her deep connections to our Colorado communities and her passion for our mission as a safety-net hospital make her the right person for this role,” said Patricia Dean, chair of the Denver Health and Hospital Authority Board of Directors. “The Board is delighted that following our thorough national search, we have identified the right leader who shares our deep commitment to improving the health of our patients and communities and providing care for all, regardless of ability to pay.”
In that statement, Lynne said: “I am honored to have been selected as the next CEO for Denver Health. I look forward to returning to Colorado and continuing to build on Denver Health’s deep legacy and safety-net mission in the community. Access to high-quality, local healthcare has never been more important, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to lead Denver Health forward during a pivotal time in healthcare.”
Lynne, 68, was Colorado's lieutenant governor and chief operating officer from May 2016 to January 2019 under Gov. John Hickenlooper. She replaced Joe Garcia, who served in a dual role of lieutenant governor and executive director of the Department of Higher Education. Garcia resigned to become president of the Western Interstate Commission on Higher Education.
Lynne briefly served as interim executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education until a new executive director could be appointed.
She ran for governor in the 2018 Democratic primary but lost to now-Gov. Jared Polis.
She is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, with a bachelor's degree economics and political science. She received a master of public administration degree from George Washington University, and a doctor of public health degree from Columbia University.
Lynne worked for 20 years in New York City government, as first deputy commissioner for the office of labor relations, director for the mayor's office of operations, and senior vice president for the New York City health and hospital corps. She later served as president of Kaiser Permanente for the Colorado region.
Lynne has been listed among Modern Healthcare’s Top 25 Women in Healthcare and has been recognized with the Distinguished Coloradan Award from the University of Colorado Denver, the Health Care Hero award from Project CURE and more. She sits on the Board of the Colorado Healing Fund and History Colorado, and has previously served on the Boards of Building a Better Colorado, the Colorado Education Initiative and the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, and others.
