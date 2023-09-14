Long-time state employee Heidi Humphreys was appointed executive director of the Colorado Department of Revenue on Thursday.

Humphreys replaces Mark Ferrandino as leader of the agency, which oversees the state divisions of motor vehicles, marijuana, taxation, natural medicine, liquor enforcement, gaming and lottery. Ferrandino, who held the role since November 2020, was made director of the Office of State Planning and Budgeting in July.

"I am thrilled to lead the team of dedicated professionals that works every day to enhance access to our services and continues to make Colorado a great place to work and live," Humphreys said. “Our role at the department is unique, our services are essential for many Coloradans, and that means we have an incredible impact on people’s lives."

Humphreys has worked for the state for more than 18 years and within the Department of Revenue since 2015.

Humphreys previously served as deputy executive director of the Department of Revenue, director of administrative services at the Department of Transportation, director of rural workforce at the Department of Labor and Employment, and a regional director at the Department of Labor and Employment.

She holds a master's degree in human resource studies and education from Colorado State University and a bachelor's in education of the hearing impaired from Texas Woman's University.

“Heidi’s career of public service is a testament to her commitment to providing high-quality, efficient services to Coloradans," Gov. Jared Polis said after appointing Humphreys. "We are thrilled for her to bring her expertise to the executive director role at the Department of Revenue."

Humphreys' appointment is the latest of a series of shake ups in Polis' administration. In addition to Humphreys' predecessor, Ferrandino, becoming director of the Office of State Planning and Budgeting, three more cabinet members have moved to other positions in less than three months.