Gov. Jared Polis is seeking the significant leap in spending as Colorado’s economy looks strong heading into 2023, with record employment levels in 2022 expected to continue in the next 12 months and several strong industries anticipated to propel the state through recession worries, according to a recent economic outlook forecast. Economists, though, cautioned that the shortage of available workers, inflation, increased borrowing costs and supply chain disruptions will continue to pose challenges.